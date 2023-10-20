Aprecomm to Power Mercku WiFi Mesh Devices With Network Intelligence



Network intelligence provider Apreecomm has announced its global collaboration with Mercku to power its WiFi Mesh devices. According to the official release, the partnership combines Mercku's WiFi connectivity solutions with Apreecomm's AI-enabled analytics platform.

Apreecomm and Mercku Join Forces

Apreecomm provides an Artificial Intelligence-enabled software stack to measure the WiFi experience for broadband and enterprise users. Under this partnership, Mercku equipment will now offer out-of-the-box support for Aprecomm’s network intelligence cloud, helping optimise connectivity experiences for homes and small businesses.

Improving Network Visibility and Customer Support

In its statement, Apreecomm said that communication service providers using Mercku WiFi equipment will now have complete visibility of the network and can resolve customer equipment inquiries in minutes, leveraging fully automated root-cause analysis.

Speaking about this partnership, Pramod Gummaraj, CEO of Aprecomm, said, "Aprecomm's strategic partnership with Mercku will transform WiFi experience management for ISPs in Mercku's markets. We will empower ISPs to improve broadband rollout efficiency with our unique technology, propelling us to unparalleled success."

Shi Ge, Co-Founder and CEO of Mercku said, "With Aprecomm WiFi Intelligence integration, Mercku’s ISP partners can further reduce operating costs while providing a more reliable connectivity experience for end-users."

Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO of Aprecomm said, "Our artificial intelligence-based solution boosts WiFi performance, giving Mercku users a flawless internet experience and providing Service Providers with cutting-edge technology to understand subscriber experience."

Previous Partnerships

As reported by TelecomTalk, Aprecomm has earlier partnered with Asianet to elevate the customer experience through advanced technology integration and with Mauritius Telecom to deploy Aprecomm's AI-enabled Network Intelligence solutions to enhance visibility and optimise residential WiFi connections.