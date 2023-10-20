Aprecomm to Power Mercku WiFi Mesh Devices With Network Intelligence

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

This partnership will give communication service providers using Mercku equipment complete visibility to the network and enable them to resolve customer equipment inquiries in minutes.

Highlights

  • Mercku equipment will now have out-of-the-box support for Aprecomm's network intelligence cloud.
  • Communication service providers using Mercku WiFi equipment will now have complete visibility to the network.
  • The partnership is expected to transform WiFi experience management for ISPs.

Follow Us

Aprecomm and Mercku Partner to Enhance WiFi Connectivity Solutions
Network intelligence provider Apreecomm has announced its global collaboration with Mercku to power its WiFi Mesh devices. According to the official release, the partnership combines Mercku's WiFi connectivity solutions with Apreecomm's AI-enabled analytics platform.

Also Read: Asianet Partners With Aprecomm to Enhance Customer Experience




Apreecomm and Mercku Join Forces

Apreecomm provides an Artificial Intelligence-enabled software stack to measure the WiFi experience for broadband and enterprise users. Under this partnership, Mercku equipment will now offer out-of-the-box support for Aprecomm’s network intelligence cloud, helping optimise connectivity experiences for homes and small businesses.

Improving Network Visibility and Customer Support

In its statement, Apreecomm said that communication service providers using Mercku WiFi equipment will now have complete visibility of the network and can resolve customer equipment inquiries in minutes, leveraging fully automated root-cause analysis.

Speaking about this partnership, Pramod Gummaraj, CEO of Aprecomm, said, "Aprecomm's strategic partnership with Mercku will transform WiFi experience management for ISPs in Mercku's markets. We will empower ISPs to improve broadband rollout efficiency with our unique technology, propelling us to unparalleled success."

Shi Ge, Co-Founder and CEO of Mercku said, "With Aprecomm WiFi Intelligence integration, Mercku’s ISP partners can further reduce operating costs while providing a more reliable connectivity experience for end-users."

Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO of Aprecomm said, "Our artificial intelligence-based solution boosts WiFi performance, giving Mercku users a flawless internet experience and providing Service Providers with cutting-edge technology to understand subscriber experience."

Also Read: Mauritius Telecom to Deploy Aprecomm’s Network Intelligence Solutions

Previous Partnerships

As reported by TelecomTalk, Aprecomm has earlier partnered with Asianet to elevate the customer experience through advanced technology integration and with Mauritius Telecom to deploy Aprecomm's AI-enabled Network Intelligence solutions to enhance visibility and optimise residential WiFi connections.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Saket :

this redcap with release 17 will change future of airtel and bharat in next 2 years.

Airtel Tests RedCap Technology on Its 5G Network With Ericsson

ravjot singh kalra :

Tariff Hike Coming Soon

Jio and Airtel May Need to Cough Up to Rs…

Swami Aniruddha :

Wish to share a experience off a close senior citizen age 75+ relative. Was using Samsung Galaxy J1 4G VoLte…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

Yes it looks like it. But very doubtful if Vi will survive that long. Even BSNL will continue 2G till…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Tanay Singh Thakur :

I don't think Vi or Airtel would close their 2G networks even by 2025.

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments