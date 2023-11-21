Airtel 5G Plus Now Covers All Districts of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh West and Uttarakhand



Bharti Airtel announced today that its 5G network now covers all districts of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand within just 12 months of the service launch. Additionally, Airtel shared that within one year of introducing Airtel 5G Plus, it has over 4.1 million unique 5G customers in the rest of Maharashtra beyond Mumbai and over 2.3 million unique 5G customers in Uttar Pradesh West and Uttarakhand.

Also Read: Airtel Sees Minimal Spectrum Spending Over the Next Two Years: CEO









Airtel 5G in Maharashtra

Specifically addressing Maharashtra, Airtel mentioned an extensive network rollout, providing 5G coverage to all 34 districts of the state. From the scenic Western Ghats of Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar to the lush green vineyards of Nashik, the coastal town of Ratnagiri, the bustling city of Pune, and the famous forts like Rajmachi, Sinhagad, Visapur, and more, Airtel stated that it continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout. Furthermore, Airtel highlighted bringing the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune and the famous Kolhapuri Chappal Market onto the digital superhighway.

Also Read: Airtel’s 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

Airtel 5G in Uttar Pradesh West and Uttarakhand

Airtel also reported an extensive network rollout in Uttar Pradesh West and Uttarakhand, extending 5G coverage to all 40 districts. From the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, the heritage-rich cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, the famous Gandhi Baug in Meerut, the iconic Clock tower in Dehradun to the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie, Airtel mentioned its commitment to accelerating the 5G rollout. Additionally, Airtel also brought the massive Jhansi Fort and Agra Fort onto the digital superhighway.

Bharti Airtel said, "We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction."

Also Read: Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Karnataka and Gujarat

Airtel 5G in India

Airtel said it was the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and its 5G landscape has the widest, quickest, and most dependable network.

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel most recently announced 5G coverage across all districts in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Karnataka, and Gujarat. Airtel's 5G service is now available across all districts and union territories in the country.