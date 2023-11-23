Raxio Launches Flagship Data Centre in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Reported by Srikapardhi

Raxio Data Centres has launched its new Tier 3 certified data centre in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, offering secure, redundant, and innovative data centre solutions to support the region's growing demands.

Highlights

  • The facility supports Ethiopia's digital inclusion efforts by extending the ICT infrastructure network across the country.
  • As a carrier-neutral data centre, Raxio Ethiopia will provide a reliable and always-on environment for local enterprises.
  • Raxio's expansion plans include opening new facilities in Mozambique, Ivory Coast, and DRC in the next few months.

Africa's data center operator, Raxio Data Centres, has announced the launch of its new facility in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The facility, launched this week, reportedly offers secure colocation space for up to 800 racks, delivering up to 3 MW of IT power and providing a robust, fully redundant environment for housing mission-critical IT infrastructure with 24/7 availability.

Flagship Facility in Addis Ababa

Commenting on the launch, Raxio Data Centre said, "The launch of our flagship facility in Addis Ababa represents a major milestone in our journey at Raxio and for our country. Our Tier 3 certification is a testament to the caliber of solutions we are providing, delivering our customers the assurances they require that their equipment is in the best possible hands."

"The launch of Raxio's data center in Ethiopia is in full alignment with the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MInT) Digital Ethiopia 2025 initiative and the Ministry's core priorities," Raxio added.

Raxio Group expressed, "The launch of a new facility is always the culmination of a long and, at times, arduous journey - a journey of dedication, hard work, and bringing all our collective expertise at Raxio to bear."

"We are extremely proud to deliver such unique, first-of-its-kind vital infrastructure to Ethiopia and are convinced that it will support Ethiopia’s ambitious goals for its continued digital transformation and digital inclusion initiatives."

Strategic Expansion Across Africa

Raxio said the Ethiopia facility is the first of several the company plans to open in the next few months. Data centers in Mozambique, the Ivory Coast, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are next in line.

"With these facilities and more to follow later in 2024 and early 2025, we are continuing to execute on our promise of delivering world-class data center infrastructure across underserved markets in Africa," Raxio concluded.

Raxio Data Centres

Established in 2018, Raxio Data Centres, the carrier-neutral data center operator, launched its first facility in Uganda and now has a presence in Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Angola, with a constant expansion of footprint.

