ACMA Allocates 3.4/3.7 GHz Spectrum Bands to Four Telcos



Four companies have won spectrum in the Australian Communications and Media Authority's (ACMA) 3.4/3.7 GHz bands spectrum allocation process, as announced in a statement today. Of the total 588 spectrum lots made available as part of the sale process, ACMA declared that 574 lots were allocated to bidders, generating a total revenue of AUD 722 million (precisely AUD 721,766,300) for the state.

Spectrum Winners

Leading the spectrum acquisition, Telstra secured 326 spectrum lots across the 3.4 GHz and 3.7 GHz spectrum bands for a total of AUD 545.65 million. NBN Co acquired 200 lots in the 3.4 GHz band at AUD 14.38 million, while Optus Mobile won 4 lots of 3.7 GHz spectrum for AUD 33.54 million. TPG Telecom - which bid via its wholly-owned subsidiary Mobile JV – secured 44 lots of 3.7 GHz spectrum, making an investment of AUD 128.19 million.

License Expiry Dates

All the licenses issued as a result of this auction are set to come into effect 'shortly', with the 3.4 GHz band licenses expiring in December 2030 and the 3.7 GHz band licenses expiring in January 2044, the ACMA said. This spectrum allotment is poised to contribute significantly to the advancement of digital infrastructure and services throughout Australia.

The official release noted that Spectrum in the 3.4/3.7 GHz bands can support wireless broadband (WBB) services across Australia, enabling winning bidders to operate 4G and 5G networks. The 3.7 GHz auction commenced on October 24, 2023, and the 3.4 GHz auction concluded on November 21, 2023.

Broader Services Impact

"The outcomes of the allocation process align strongly with our objectives," said the ACMA. "The allocation of this spectrum will support digital connectivity, promote competition, and facilitate investment in new services for Australian consumers and businesses across metropolitan and regional areas of Australia."