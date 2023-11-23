ACMA Allocates 3.4/3.7 GHz Spectrum Bands to Four Telcos in Australia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has allocated spectrum in the 3.4/3.7 GHz bands to four telecommunications companies, fostering digital connectivity and promoting competition in Australia's telecommunications sector.

Highlights

  • Telstra secured 326 spectrum lots for AUD 545.65 million, the largest share of spectrum allocated.
  • NBN Co, Optus Mobile, and TPG Telecom acquired spectrum lots too.
  • The spectrum allocation will support the development of 4G and 5G networks across Australia.

Follow Us

ACMA Allocates 3.4/3.7 GHz Spectrum Bands to Four Telcos
Four companies have won spectrum in the Australian Communications and Media Authority's (ACMA) 3.4/3.7 GHz bands spectrum allocation process, as announced in a statement today. Of the total 588 spectrum lots made available as part of the sale process, ACMA declared that 574 lots were allocated to bidders, generating a total revenue of AUD 722 million (precisely AUD 721,766,300) for the state.

Also Read: Latvian Telcos LMT and Tele2 Secure Additional 3.5 GHz Frequencies




Spectrum Winners

Leading the spectrum acquisition, Telstra secured 326 spectrum lots across the 3.4 GHz and 3.7 GHz spectrum bands for a total of AUD 545.65 million. NBN Co acquired 200 lots in the 3.4 GHz band at AUD 14.38 million, while Optus Mobile won 4 lots of 3.7 GHz spectrum for AUD 33.54 million. TPG Telecom - which bid via its wholly-owned subsidiary Mobile JV – secured 44 lots of 3.7 GHz spectrum, making an investment of AUD 128.19 million.

License Expiry Dates

All the licenses issued as a result of this auction are set to come into effect 'shortly', with the 3.4 GHz band licenses expiring in December 2030 and the 3.7 GHz band licenses expiring in January 2044, the ACMA said. This spectrum allotment is poised to contribute significantly to the advancement of digital infrastructure and services throughout Australia.

The official release noted that Spectrum in the 3.4/3.7 GHz bands can support wireless broadband (WBB) services across Australia, enabling winning bidders to operate 4G and 5G networks. The 3.7 GHz auction commenced on October 24, 2023, and the 3.4 GHz auction concluded on November 21, 2023.

Also Read: Poland Completes 3.5 GHz Band 5G Auction, Raising Over PLN 1.9 Billion

Broader Services Impact

"The outcomes of the allocation process align strongly with our objectives," said the ACMA. "The allocation of this spectrum will support digital connectivity, promote competition, and facilitate investment in new services for Australian consumers and businesses across metropolitan and regional areas of Australia."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Yes. I have seen Airtel doing that to two of my friends and asking for SIM replacement and charging 100…

Bharti Airtel Streamlines eSIM Upgrade Process; CEO Urges Users to…

Faraz :

Until 6 GHz bands is allowed in India. Wi-Fi 7 or 6E can not really attract customers. Most of consumers…

Wi-Fi 7, Should You Care About it?

bharat khanna :

My wife’s sim randomly stopped working and it was a hastle to get a duplicate sime I would recommend to…

Bharti Airtel Streamlines eSIM Upgrade Process; CEO Urges Users to…

bharat khanna :

More than a year and half this app is broken on IOS for calls

TRAI Fixing DND App Bugs, Should be Done by March

rahul_yadav :

People should be able to choose if they want to use ESIM or not; it shouldn't be forced on them.…

Bharti Airtel Streamlines eSIM Upgrade Process; CEO Urges Users to…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments