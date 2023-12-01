Dish 5G VoNR Available Across 89 Markets, Covering 140 Million Americans

Reported by Srikapardhi

DISH Network has launched its 5G network with VoNR functionality in multiple markets, providing Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite subscribers with enhanced call quality and faster speeds.

Highlights

  • Customers have access to the power of three networks.
  • Boost Wireless Network covers over 73 percent of the US population.
  • DISH Wireless Network is the largest commercial deployment of 5G voice in the world.

DISH Network announced this week that it has launched its 5G network in multiple markets, including Voice over New Radio (VoNR) functionality. The new network is accessible to Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile subscribers with compatible devices. Dish stated that these compatible devices will also connect to its partner networks, providing customers with the advantages of three networks and the best nationwide coverage.

Also Read: Dish 5G Network Now Covers 70 Percent of the US Population




Dish 5G VoNR

The Boost Wireless Network, which already provides 5G broadband service to over 73 percent of the US population, is now live with 5G voice in multiple markets, including Billings, MT; Cincinnati, OH; Columbia, SC; Denver, CO; Fayetteville, NC; Jacksonville, FL; Minneapolis, MN; Philadelphia, PA; Portland, OR; Shreveport, LA; Tucson, AZ; and Washington, DC.

DISH Wireless commented, "Our network covers over 73 percent of the US population with broadband, and we haven't stopped there. The Boost Wireless Network is the largest commercial deployment of 5G voice, or VoNR, in the world. It already reaches more than 140 million Americans in over 85 markets. The continued rollout of VoNR markets every month allows us to compete at scale as the nation's 4th wireless carrier."

Also Read: DISH Wireless Achieves Simultaneous 5G Uplink and Downlink CA for FDD Spectrum

Voice over New Radio (VoNR)

Being the first to deploy Voice over New Radio (VoNR) or 5G voice, the Boost Wireless Network will reportedly offer improved call quality and clarity. Dish noted that to date, its cutting-edge network has the largest commercial deployment of 5G voice, available to almost 140 million Americans across over 89 markets, with additional markets going live every month through the first half of 2024.

