DISH Wireless Achieves Simultaneous 5G Uplink and Downlink CA for FDD Spectrum

Reported by Srikapardhi

DISH Wireless, in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm, has successfully completed simultaneous 5G 2x uplink and 4x downlink carrier aggregation for FDD spectrum, a world's first for its Open RAN cloud-native 5G network.

Highlights

  • DISH Wireless has achieved a world's first with its Open RAN cloud-native 5G network.
  • This will enable Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite subscribers to experience even faster download and upload speeds.
  • The test was completed in both DISH labs and the field using a mobile phone form-factor test device.

US Telco DISH Wireless, a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation, has announced the successful completion of simultaneous 5G 2x uplink and 4x downlink carrier aggregation (CA) for FDD spectrum in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm. In an official release, DISH stated that it achieved uplink speeds of 200 Mbps with 35 MHz of 5G Spectrum, and the DISH 5G Network delivered downlink speeds of 1.3 Gbps with 75 MHz of 5G spectrum, all across FDD bands n71, n70, and n66. Dish claims this achievement as a world's first with its Open RAN cloud-native 5G network.

5G Network Coverage

"The DISH 5G Open RAN network now covers over 73 percent of the US population with 5G broadband coverage and provides 5G voice service - VoNR - to more than 100 million Americans, with additional markets going live each month," stated DISH Wireless. "By successfully delivering 5G 2x uplink and 4x downlink carrier aggregation for FDD spectrum, DISH is now well-positioned to offer an enhanced customer experience across our 5G standalone network. We eagerly anticipate continuing to lead the way in fully harnessing the power of 5G."

Testing Environment

In its official release, DISH noted that this test was conducted in both DISH labs and the field using a test mobile phone device powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 5G Modem RF System and Samsung's 5G vRAN solution, alongside dual- and tri-band radios integrated into the DISH 5G network.

Dish has observed that as more customers use increasingly uplink-heavy applications, the demand for increased uplink capacity has grown by 300 percent. With DISH having successfully implemented 5G 2x uplink and 4x downlink carrier aggregation for FDD spectrum, Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite subscribers will soon experience even faster download and upload speeds on the DISH 5G Network. In 2020, DISH Wireless became a nationwide US wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

