Neos Networks Expands UK Network With Two New Data Centres



UK connectivity provider Neos Networks has announced the addition of two new key UK data centres to its network: Equinix MA5 in Manchester and Telehouse South (THS) in London Docklands. According to the official release, this expansion brings Neos closer to its goal of reaching 100 on-net data centres and will provide UK businesses with even more options for high-capacity, secure, and reliable connectivity services.

Equinix MA5: Gateway to the North

Equinix MA5, the first site connected and live, is a highly secure data centre that offers remote geo-redundancy for the UK's capital. It is also located in a key strategic location in Greater Manchester, which acts as the gateway to the North.

THS: A Critical Interconnection Point

THS, which will come on-net in the coming months, is expected to see huge demand for connectivity due to its location and support for one of the most critical interconnection points in the UK. It is also near Telehouse North and Telehouse North Two, where Neos said it experiences some of its highest demand for connectivity services.

Connectivity

Neos said both Equinix MA5 and Telehouse South (THS) are connected with fibre and 100 Gbps enabled, providing businesses with the required high capacity.

Neos said Equinix MA5 was opened in the spring of last year and acts as the gateway to the North, joining 11 other Equinix data centres that Neos has on-net across the UK and nine other sites across Manchester.

Service Availability

Neos noted that services at these new locations will be available via its LIVEQUOTE portal, which provides prospective and existing customers with a quoting, ordering, and price comparison service matching its own network against leading third-party offerings. Neos also provides its services to businesses directly or through its network of resellers and partners.