Umniah Launches VoWi-Fi Service in Jordan



Jordanian mobile network operator Umniah has announced launching the Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) service, claiming to be the first telecom provider to offer this service in Jordan. In a recent official release, Umniah stated that the VoWi-Fi service allows its subscribers to make local and international calls using any Wi-Fi network, ensuring clear reception even in areas with weak or no cellular signal.

VoWi-Fi Launch

According to Umniah, by connecting to wireless internet networks (Wi-Fi), VoWi-Fi significantly enhances voice efficiency, mitigating communication disruptions experienced in remote areas, high-rise buildings, or lower floors. The company noted that the benefits of the VoWi-Fi service include high voice quality, more reliable connections, data usage savings, and reduced battery consumption for subscribers.

Commenting on the launch, Umniah said, "We are pleased to launch the VoWi-Fi service for the first time in Jordan, marking a significant achievement for us. This service provides numerous advantages to subscribers, allowing calls to smoothly transition between the mobile network and Wi-Fi, ensuring a consistently high-quality communication experience, particularly in areas with weak or no cellular signals."

"We are committed to providing the latest services and technologies to our subscribers, and we are confident that the VoWi-Fi service will meet their needs," the company added.

AI-driven Customer Service

In another development, Umniah, a subsidiary of the Bahraini Group Beyon, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intella, a data intelligence technology company in the MENA region. The aim is to advance Arabic speech-to-text technology within customer service centers using AI.

Umniah's corporate clients will be able to utilize Intella's technology to enrich their customer service centers. The objective is to analyze and enhance customer experiences by addressing various suggestions, inquiries, and complaints.

According to the official statement, the Intella voice tool accurately converts the voices of Arabic speakers across more than 25 dialects into written text with about 95.7 percent precision. These transcriptions are swiftly duplicated, translated, and analyzed for immediate decision-making and reporting purposes.

Offerings for Clients

As part of the agreement, Umniah will offer this technology to its current and potential corporate clients, while Intella, on the other hand, will also upgrade customer service centers by integrating advanced AI solutions. This move aims to elevate the customer experience and operational efficiency of companies and institutions in Jordan.

Commenting on the partnership with Intella, Umniah said, "This partnership will enhance client experiences, improve communication analysis, extract key information, and expedite response times in our customer service centers. These enhancements will significantly contribute to delivering outstanding and efficient customer service."