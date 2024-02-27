Google is showcasing several major Android features at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. These features, of course, include AI (artificial intelligence) and some Android Auto features released recently. From the circle to search that you saw getting introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series to getting the perfect shot with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro using AI, Google is showcasing everything to the people present at the MWC 2024.









Let's quickly go through all the things that Google thinks we should be excited about.

What is Google Showcasing at MWC 2024?

a) Circle to Search - This is an Android feature that was introduced by Samsung on its Galaxy S24 series. With Circle to Search, users can just create a circle around any object on the screen and Google will find out what it is in an instant. It is now available on Pixel 8 series and the Galaxy S24 series.

b) Best Take on Pixel 8 Series - Best Take is an Android feature in Google Photos that allows users to get the perfect group photo. You can change the expression of people in the group to ensure that everyone seems to be on the same page for a decent group photo.

c) Pixel Fold's Dual Screen Interpreter Mode - This is actually an extremely useful tool if you are travelling internationally. Google has cleverly used the software to display the live translations on the folded part of Pixel Fold to the person standing in front of the device to understand on the go what the other person is trying to say. This is to make conversing easier for people with language barriers.

d) New Android Auto Features - Google has placed the BMW i5 M60 at the MWC to let users experience the new messaging features on Android Auto. Leveraging AI, Android Auto will automatically summarise long texts and suggest relevant replies on the go to ensure that your focus stays on the road. Further, with Android Auto, you can access productivity tools such as Zoom, Smart Home apps, and more.