Samsung Joins AI-RAN Alliance to Lead AI and 6G Innovation

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights

Samsung Electronics has officially announced that it is joining the AI-RAN Alliance as a founding member. The company wants to work on developing AI (artificial intelligence) and 6G with AI-RAN Alliance. Samsung announced this at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The AI-RAN Alliance comprises many companies (Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Arm, Softbank and more) that all want to work together to bring a convergence of AI and wireless communications.




This new alliance will work together to develop new technologies, as well as the application of these technologies to commercial products so that the world can be ready for the 6G era.

Charlie Zhang, Senior Vice President at Samsung Research America, said, "The AI-RAN Alliance will foster collaboration, drive innovation and usher in a new era of transformation around AI and 6G networks. We believe this coalition will create new value for end users and operators through AI-based use cases and innovations."

Read More - 6G Connections to Reach 290 Million in First Two Years

3 Working Groups Inside AI-RAN Alliance

There are three working groups inside the AI-RAN Alliance - AI for RAN, AI and RAN, and AI on RAN.

- AI for RAN will focus on tech utilising AI/ML to improve the spectrum, cost and energy efficiency of RAN.

- AI and RAN will focus on AI and radio network convergence technology for both efficient resource management and maximizing infrastructure utilisation.

- AI on RAN will focus on discovering new AI applications and services in wireless networks.

The details or reports coming out of these three areas will greatly help in the standardisation and commercialisation of 6G.

Read More - Samsung Teams Up with Princeton University to Research 6G

It is worth noting that Samsung also joined the NextG Initiative Corporate Affiliates Program recently as a founding member. The South Korean tech giant will work with the Princeton University to develop the next gen wireless technology surrounding 6G.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

