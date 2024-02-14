Samsung Teams Up with Princeton University to Research 6G

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Samsung Research America will now work closely with Princeton University to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world applications. Other companies including Intel, MediaTek, Ericsson, Nokia Bell Labs, Vodafone and Qualcomm Technologies will also be a part of this.

samsung teams up with princeton university 6g

Samsung Research America (SRA) has teamed up with Princeton University to research and develop 6G technology. Princeton, an Ivy League research institute has its own NextG Initiative Corporate Affiliates Program, that focuses on researching and developing the next generation of wireless technology, 6G. The initiative was started by Princeton to ensure that the work towards the adoption of new tech across various areas, such as cloud and edge networks, network resilience, and intelligent sensing can be sped up.




A release from Samsung said, "SRA has become a founding member of Princeton University’s NextG Initiative Corporate Affiliates Program to lead 6G research and development."

Thus, Samsung Research America will now work closely with Princeton University to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world applications. Other companies including Intel, MediaTek, Ericsson, Nokia Bell Labs, Vodafone and Qualcomm Technologies will also be a part of this.

The commercial launch of 6G is still years away (expected in 2029). However, to make it a success, advanced research and collaboration between academia, policymakers and industry players is very important. Samsung has already been doing research on 6G and in May 2019, had set up the Advanced Communications Research Paper (ACRC) under Samsung Research to lead the development of next-gen communications tech. ACRC has already published a whitepaper on 6G in July 2020 and a 6G Spectrum White Paper in May 2022.

Charlie Zhang, Senior VP at Samsung Research America, said, "The wireless industry has benefited significantly from fundamental research in the past few decades. We encourage Princeton’s researchers to continue innovation and develop disruptive technologies that could bring major breakthroughs in 6G."

6G is expected to deliver up to 1000 times the speed of what 5G has delivered and enable communication between humans and machines through sensors.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

