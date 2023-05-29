Ericsson and MediaTek Achieve Record 440 Mbps 5G Uplink Speed With CA

Ericsson and MediaTek have announced achieving a record uplink speed in a recent interoperability development test conducted at an Ericsson lab. The test utilised Ericsson's RAN Compute Baseband 6648 and a mobile device powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 flagship 5G smartphone chipset, according to the statement.

Combination of FDD and TDD Channels

According to Ericsson, by leveraging a combination of frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD) channels commonly deployed in today's 5G networks, the two companies successfully demonstrated significantly enhanced uplink speeds, leading to improved network performance and enhanced user experience.

Specific Spectrum Combination

The specific combination used in the test involved a 50 MHz FDD n1 and a 100 MHz TDD n77. By aggregating these two bands, communication service providers can harness the power of Carrier Aggregation (CA) to maximize their uplink speeds, resulting in faster data transmission and seamless user interactions.

Combination of Ericsson and MediaTek Technologies

Ericsson emphasized that the achievement of reaching 440 Mbps upload speed, in collaboration with MediaTek, would make a significant difference for users. Additionally, Ericsson is committed to designing solutions to optimize 5G networks, empowering customers to make the most of their spectrum assets.

Benefits for Network Performance and User Experience

As wireless data and application demands continue to grow, service providers are actively seeking ways to boost capacity while efficiently utilizing existing spectrum resources, according to the statement. Carrier aggregation, such as the one demonstrated by Ericsson and MediaTek, plays a crucial role in achieving this goal. By optimizing spectrum assets, carrier aggregation enhances coverage, increases capacity, and delivers higher data speeds, ultimately benefiting end-users.

Uplink speed Uses and Applications

The significance of uplink speed is growing rapidly, particularly with the anticipated rise in gaming, extended reality (XR), and video-based applications. As augmented reality (AR) devices gain popularity and demand more advanced rendering capabilities, networks are under increasing pressure to deliver higher throughput and lower latency to meet user expectations.

This achievement by Ericsson and MediaTek demonstrates their commitment to pushing the boundaries of 5G technology and delivering exceptional mobile experiences.