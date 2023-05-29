FiberLight Expands 400 Gbps Fiber Footprint With New Charlotte-Atlanta Route

FiberLight, a leading provider of high-bandwidth networks, has announced the expansion of its fiber footprint with a new route connecting Charlotte to Atlanta. This development comes as FiberLight aims to enhance its network capabilities and provide customers with increased speed, reliability, and efficiency.

FiberLight says the route features industry-leading 100 Gbps and 400 Gbps Ethernet wavelengths, providing customers with increased resiliency, faster speeds, and improved efficiency.

A Direct Path for Enhanced Connectivity

Unlike existing fiber networks that travel a long distance south before turning north to connect to Atlanta, FiberLight's new route offers customers a direct path. This unique option provides a full suite of fiber products, including 400 Gbps to 100 Gbps Ethernet wavelengths, according to the statement.

Partnership with Flexential

The new route is made possible through a partnership with Flexential, a prominent provider of data center colocation, cloud, and connectivity services. Customers can benefit from the state-of-the-art fiber assets provided by FiberLight, along with Flexential's network hub in Charlotte, NC. This collaboration enables connectivity to FiberLight's Ethernet portfolio and full network footprint, offering bandwidth options ranging from 1G to 400G.

Enhanced Services and Connectivity Options

FiberLight's expansion brings various services provisioned, including wavelength services, private Ethernet services, cloud connect, and dedicated internet access options. These offerings provide customers with uptime, diversity, and resiliency, catering to applications that require high bandwidth and efficiency between key data center locations.

FiberLight's Growth Strategy

The expansion between Charlotte and Atlanta showcases FiberLight's commitment to scaling its business and digital infrastructure. By adding more than 325 route miles to its network, the company aims to create a robust and extensive infrastructure that supports the increasing reliance on digital connectivity and data transmission.

The addition of the new route, featuring a 400 Gbps Ethernet wavelength service, demonstrates FiberLight's focus on uptime, resiliency, and diversity. The company's speed to market ensures quick turnup options for customers and meets the connectivity demands of cloud-based businesses.

Flexential's Expanding Ecosystem

Flexential, with its extensive ecosystem of partners in the Southeast, welcomes FiberLight's new services in Charlotte and Atlanta. As customers seek alternatives to oversubscribed data center markets, these locations offer attractive opportunities for growth. Flexential's national FlexAnywhere platform allows customers to build and expand their solutions within this expanding ecosystem.

Meeting the Demand for High-Bandwidth Access

FiberLight's new Charlotte-to-Atlanta route adds over 325 route miles to its network. This strategic initiative aligns with the company's goal of expanding its lit fiber networks and dark fiber assets to meet the increasing demand for high-bandwidth access.