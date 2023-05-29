Five Web Series Available for Streaming on OTT Platforms in May

In the last week in May, a variety of intriguing content featuring a beautiful blend of genres and narratives are available on our favourite digital platforms. Prepare for an immersive experience as these recent films take you on a compelling journey filled with suspense, emotion, and captivating storytelling.

These web series debuted on OTT platforms in May, can satisfy your craving for binge-watching.

Merpeople

The fascinating documentary "Merpeople" delves into the world of professional underwater entertainers who have made mermaids and other aquatic creatures their career. This series takes viewers on an astonishing journey, showcasing the enthusiasm and tenacity of these individuals as they captivate crowds at small-town events in Florida and win renowned titles like King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas. Prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure and explore a world where fantasy becomes reality.

Release date: May 23, 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

American Born Chinese

"American Born Chinese" is an eight-episode comedy-action TV series based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name. Making its debut on Disney+ on May 24th, the show follows Jin Wang, an average adolescent navigating the challenges of high school while encountering a new student. Little does he know that this encounter will plunge him into a struggle involving mythical Chinese gods and the blending of multiple universes.

Release date: May 24, 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Fubar

"FUBAR" (Fucked Up Beyond All Repair/Recognition) is an action-comedy television series created by Nick Santora. The show centers around Luke Brunner and his daughter Emma, who unknowingly kept their statuses as CIA agents a secret from each other, leading to a web of lies and deceit. When the truth finally emerges, they are shocked to discover how little they truly know about one another. Brace yourself for a wild ride as this unconventional family uncovers the truth and confronts their shared past.

Release date: May 25, 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Blood & Gold

"Blood & Gold" is an action-comedy-drama directed by Peter Thorwarth and featuring Robert Maaser, Marie Hackle, Alexander Scheer, Florian, and Petra Zieser. Set in the final stages of World War II, the story follows Elsa and Heinrich, who discover they have more in common than just a common enemy. Heinrich is in search of his lost daughter, while Elsa's remote village harbors a hidden Jewish treasure sought by the enemy. Together, they fight against the Nazis and protect their loved ones, leading to a dramatic adventure, unveiling secrets, and culminating in a bloody brawl within the town church.

Release date: May 26, 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

City of Dreams: Season 3

The highly anticipated third season of the acclaimed television show "City of Dreams" is about to debut on Disney Plus Hotstar. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series explores the internal strife within the Gaikwad family following an assassination attempt on a divisive political figure. The upcoming season revolves around Ameya Gaikwad (Atul Kulkarni) and Poornima Gaikwad (Priya Bapat) as they unite to defend their family's legacy against rivals and external enemies. Alongside brilliant actors such as Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, and Rannvijay Singha, the ensemble cast continues to shine.

Release date: May 26, 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar