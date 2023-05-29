Vodafone Idea Offering 6GB of Free Data, How to Get

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering customers 6GB of free data. This free data is not meant for everyone, though. It is only for customers who subscribe to the Hungama Gold. It is a subscription tier of the music platform Hungama. This is how Vi is upselling services through the Vi app and increasing revenues without increasing the tariffs. For the unaware, Vi reported an increase in yearly revenues in FY23, and this happened without the However, it is worth noting that in a small test scenario, Vi has reduced the validity of the Rs 99 plan and the Rs 128 plan.

Vodafone Idea 6GB Free Data with Hungama Music, How to Get and Details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) had earlier partnered with the music platform Hungama to offer it to customers via the Vi app. It was an addition to the Vi Movies & TV platform on the Vi mobile app.

With the Hungama Gold subscription, users can now get 6GB of free data. The cost of the subscription is just Rs 108. This would fetch you the subscription for 3 months. Note that the 6GB of data that you get with the plan isn’t valid for three months. It is only valid for 15 days.

Also, because you subscribe to the Hungama Gold, you will be able to download songs for offline listening and get an ad-free experience. Vodafone Idea also offers a free Gold Trial of the Hungama platform for music and podcast lovers. But once that free trial is over, you will have to pay money to keep using the platform with the ability to download songs for offline listening and an ad-free experience.

Vodafone Idea is trying to increase revenues by upselling services through the Vi app. The end goal of the company is to convert the Vi app into a super app where a user can just log-in once and gain access to several things.