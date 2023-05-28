Hrvatski Telekom Inks a 10-Year Renewable Energy Deal With Professio Energia

Hrvatski Telekom, a leading telecommunications company in Croatia, has joined forces with Liburana, a subsidiary of Professio Energia, to establish a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (vPPA) for the supply of renewable electricity. According to the statement, this landmark agreement signifies a major step towards achieving Hrvatski Telekom's green energy transition goals and emphasises its commitment to responsible energy management.

Renewable Electricity Supply

Under the vPPA, Hrvatski Telekom will procure 50 GWh (gigawatt-hours) of renewable electricity annually from a new wind power plant to be constructed at the Mazin Gracac location. The agreement, spanning a duration of ten years, not only secures a fixed long-term price for electricity but also ensures a regular supply of energy from renewable sources.

Fixed Long-Term Price and Stable Delivery

Hrvatski Telekom said, "The fixed long-term price and regular delivery of energy, which will fulfil a significant portion of the company's renewable energy requirements, guarantee long-term financial stability for Hrvatski Telekom. This agreement represents an important milestone in journey towards a sustainable future and demonstrates proactive and responsible approach to business management."

According to Professio Energia, "This first corporate virtual contract on the purchase of electricity introduces a new business model in Croatia and the region, supporting long-term energy cost management and the achievement of key ESG indicators."

Promoting Local Production and Green Energy Transition

The collaboration between Hrvatski Telekom and Professio Energia is expected to serve as a catalyst for further renewable energy projects in Croatia and the region. The vPPA agreement not only guarantees price stability for Hrvatski Telekom but also promotes local production and delivery of electricity from renewable sources, contributing to Croatia's green energy transition.

With this strategic partnership, Hrvatski Telekom reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and takes a significant step towards achieving its renewable energy goals. The agreement not only highlights the company's dedication to responsible energy management but also sets a precedent for future corporate collaborations in the region.