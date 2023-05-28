Data4 Expands Data Center Operations with New Campuses in Poland and France

Data4, a major European operator and investor in the data centre market continues its expansion with the launch of two new data centre campuses in Poland and France. Data4 announced a new data centre campus in France on May 19, and on LinkedIn, they shared, "We are very pleased to announce the opening of our new campus in Poland, located in Jawczyce, near Warsaw."

Poland: Warsaw Campus

In Poland, Data4 announced the opening of its new campus located in Jawczyce, near Warsaw. Spanning a four-hectare area, the Warsaw campus is set to offer 60 MW of power and 15,000 sqm of space across four buildings. This strategic location positions Warsaw as a key access point to the East, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking connectivity and opportunities in Central Europe. The campus, just 20 minutes from Warsaw city centre, combines convenience with cutting-edge infrastructure.

Data4's expansion into Poland started with the groundbreaking of the Euros 200 million (USD 237 million) campus in January 2022, following the initial announcement in July 2021. Originally scheduled for launch in Q1 2023, the first building is now ready to serve the growing demand for data centre services in the region.

France: Nozay Campus (PAR3)

Data4 also expanded in France by establishing a new data centre campus in Nozay, Essonne. The campus will be situated on the former Nokia site and represents a significant investment of approximately Euros 1 billion by 2030. By revitalising the 22-hectare industrial and office area, Data4 said it demonstrated its long-term commitment to the Paris region and its goal of becoming a reference pan-European player in the data centre sector.

According to the announcement made on May 19, the Nozay campus (PAR3) will join Data4's existing campuses in Marcoussis (PAR1 and PAR2), bringing the total available electrical power across the three sites to 375 MW. This expansion aligns with Data4's strategy to reach a capacity of 1 GW, ensuring that customers have access to robust connectivity, low latency, and increased redundancy within close proximity.

Nozay campus Sustainability

The Nozay campus will actively contribute to the development of an eco-district by repurposing waste heat produced by the data centres in collaboration with the local municipality. This innovative project aims to reduce the carbon footprint of the village and foster ecological, energy, and economic progress in the region.

According to the statement, the Nozay campus will adhere to rigorous standards and certifications, including ISO 50001, the European Code of Conduct, and BREEAM.

BREEAM certification, an international label evaluating environmental compliance, energy management, waste and water management, sustainable transportation, and occupant well-being, further showcases Data4's dedication to creating eco-friendly and efficient facilities.

Collaboration with Local Actors

These expansions by Data4 will not only bolster the local economies but also contribute to the preservation and enhancement of biodiversity. Data4 said the Nozay project, in particular, emphasizes collaboration with local stakeholders, including the Nozay municipality and the Paris-Saclay urban community, to create a dynamic economic zone and an attractive employment hub for the region.