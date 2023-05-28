Here Are the Best Web Series to Binge-Watch This Weekend

In the last week of May, a plethora of exciting new Hindi and English web series are being released on OTT platforms. Platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar, Prime Video, and others offer a wide selection of content to choose from.

So, this weekend, grab some popcorn and settle in for a web series marathon. We have provided all the information you need to add the weekend OTT releases to your watchlist. You can add the OTT releases for the weekend to your watchlist by using the information provided below.

American Born Chinese Season 1

A captivating narrative awaits in American Born Chinese, a new drama from Disney+ Hotstar based on Gene Luen Yang's comic novel. Follow a high school senior who finds himself immersed in a whole new world after befriending the offspring of a Chinese mythological god.

Release Date: May 24, 2023

Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Interwined 2

Join Marco, the protagonist of this comedy-drama series, as he ventures into the future in search of the mysteries of the past. Starring Carolina Domenech, José Giménez, Clara Alonso, and Elena Roger.

Release Date: May 24, 2023

Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Kardashians Season 3

The popular reality series, The Kardashians, returns with a new season. Join Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner as they collaborate to overcome challenges in their personal and professional lives.

Release Date: May 25, 2023

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Fubar

Embark on a comedy-drama journey with Gabriel Luna, Milan Carter, Monica Barbaro, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Follow a father and daughter as they discover their shared identities as CIA spies, turning a dangerous covert assignment into a family ordeal.

Release Date: May 25, 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Light in Your Eyes

Explore the world of Korean dramas with The Light in Your Eyes, a captivating new series on MX Player. Featuring Han Ji-min, Kim Hye-ja, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Son Ho-jun in leading roles, witness a woman's unintended alteration of her own future while trying to save her father, empowered with the ability to manipulate time.

Release Date: May 24, 2023

Where to Watch: MX Player

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Prepare for an intriguing reality show on Netflix. The Ultimatum: Queer Love features five couples whose relationships face a critical test as they must decide between marriage and separation.

Release Date: May 24, 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

City of Dreams Season 3

The highly anticipated third season of City of Dreams arrives on May 26, 2023, exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar. Delve into the violent family conflict faced by the Gaikwads following an assassination attempt on a controversial political figure. Witness Ameya Gaikwad and Poornima Gaikwad's battle to safeguard their family's legacy against external threats and rivals. Starring Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, and Rannvijay Singha.

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Chal Man Jeetva Jaiye 2

The second season of Chal Mann Jeetva Jaiye premieres on ShemarooMe on May 25, 2023. Explore the internal conflict between the mind and the heart in this motivational series. While the first season focused on doing what is right, the second installment delves into self-confidence and morale. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Dharmendra Gohil, Rajiv Mehta, Krishna Bharadwaj, Hemen Chauhan, Harsh Khurana, Sucheeta Trivedi, Sheetal Pandya, and Anahita Jahanbaksh.

Release Date: May 25, 2023

Where to Watch: ShemarooMe

Get ready for a thrilling weekend as you immerse yourself in these intriguing series.