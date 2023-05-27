OTT Releases: Films and Web Series to Look Out For

The weekend is already packed with a ton of entertainment, thanks to the IPL playoffs and several movie blockbusters. With rising temperatures, spending the weekend outdoors might not be the best idea.

However, OTT platforms have got you covered with a plethora of movie and web series releases today, ensuring an entertaining weekend even from the comfort of your home. Don't miss out on the opportunity to explore them all at once.

Here are some highlights from the current list of films and web series available on OTT platforms:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The action film "Kisi Ka Bhai" in Hindi is titled "Kisi Ki Jaan." It features Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu. The plot revolves around Mahavir, who seeks Tyagi's help to take over a neighborhood but faces opposition from Bhaijaan, who considers the neighborhood as his family. Bhaijaan reveals that they are all orphans he adopted and raised, along with his bachelor brothers Love, Moh, and Ishq.

The brothers embark on a quest to find Bhagya, hoping to find love and rebel against Bhaijaan. However, they discover that she is already married and has a child. They devise a plan to unite Bhaijaan with another person but encounter unexpected violence, forcing them to protect her family from a furious competitor in Hyderabad.

OTT platform: Zee5

Tin & Tina

"Tin & Tina" is a psychological-horror thriller directed by Rubin Stein. It stars Milena Smit, Jaime Lorente, Carlos Gonzalez Morollon, and Anastasia Russo. Set in 1981 Spain, the story follows Lola, who tragically loses her unborn child and learns that she can no longer conceive. Lola's husband, Adolfo, suggests adopting a child from a nearby convent, but Lola decides to adopt the deeply religious twins Tin and Tina instead.

Their extreme interpretations of the Bible tear the family apart. Despite Lola miraculously becoming pregnant again, her concerns for herself and her unborn child arise due to Tin and Tina's fervent beliefs.

OTT platform: Netflix

Blood & Gold

Directed by Peter Thorwarth, "Blood & Gold" is an action comedy-drama featuring Robert Maaser, Marie Hackle, Alexander Scheer, Florian, and Petra Zieser. Set in the closing stages of World War 2, Elsa and Heinrich discover they share more than just a common enemy. Heinrich searches for his lost daughter, while Elsa's remote village hides a Jewish treasure sought by the enemy.

Together, they fight the Nazis and protect their loved ones. The dramatic adventure pits the locals against the cunning SS, unveiling secrets and culminating in a bloody brawl within the town church.

OTT platform: Netflix

City of Dreams: Season 3

The highly anticipated third season of the acclaimed television show "City of Dreams" will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series delves into the internal conflicts faced by the Gaikwad family following an attempt on the life of a divisive political figure.

The upcoming season focuses on Ameya Gaikwad (Atul Kulkarni) and Poornima Gaikwad (Priya Bapat), working together to safeguard their family's legacy against both rivals and external adversaries. Alongside brilliant actors such as Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, and Rannvijay Singha, the ensemble cast continues to captivate.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar