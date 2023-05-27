May 2023 Week 4 OTT Film and Web Series Releases in India

In the fourth week of May 2023, a large number of films and TV shows in English, Hindi, Bengali, Polish, and Swedish will make their online debuts in India. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, starring Manoj Bajpayee, made its ZEE5 debut.

Other releases this week include American Born Chinese, Blood & Gold, Fubar, Merpeople, Missing, Mother's Day, Platonic, Rajneeti, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Tin & Tina, and Victim/Suspect.

Discover more about the films released on OTT in the fourth week of May 2023 below:

Merpeople

The film MerPeople looks into the enchanted world of underwater entertainers who have turned their love of mermaids and other fantastical sea creatures into a full-time career. You will experience a voyage of passion and tenacity through this series, from Florida's sparkling small-town festivals to the Bahamas' crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas. Get ready to see the world and learn about a reality where fiction becomes reality.

Release Date: May 23

Where to watch: Netflix

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

A godman accused of sexually abusing a child is defended by a regular lawyer. When up against the nation's top solicitors, will he be able to deliver justice to the victim?

Release Date: May 23

Where to watch: Zee5

Victim/Suspect

Journalist Rae de Leon investigates a worrying pattern that has been observed across the nation: when young women report being sexually attacked to the police, they are frequently detained and accused of making a fake report, which is detailed in her book Victim/Suspect.

Release Date: May 23

Where to watch: Netflix

American Born Chinese

The film, based on Gene Luen Yang's excellent graphic novel of the same name, follows Jin Wang, a regular high school senior who strives to manage his personal and social lives. On the first day of classes, Jin meets a new student and is thrust into a conflict between two Chinese mythological figures.

Release Date: May 24

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Missing

Missing is a thrilling roller-coaster mystery from the same creative team as Searching that questions your ideas about the people closest to you. Storm Reid's attempts to figure out what occurred when June's mother (Nia Long) vanishes while vacationing in Colombia with her new boyfriend are complicated by international bureaucracy. In an effort to find her companion in time, June, thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, creatively uses the state-of-the-art technology at her disposal. However, the more she searches, the more questions her online research raises, and when June discovers her mother's identity, she believes she never knew her at all.

Release Date: May 24

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Mother's Day

Former agent Nina will exert all of her efforts to preserve the son she never met, despite any challenges she may encounter.

Release Date: May 24

Where to watch: Netflix

Platonic

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne play a pair of long-lost best friends in the movie Platonic, who are in their mid-30s and resolve to reunite. The two people become so devoted to one another that their lives are humorously upended.

Release Date: May 24

Where to watch: Apple TV+

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

In The Ultimatum: Queer Love, five new couples, including women and non-binary individuals, come to a deadlock. One partner's preparation for marriage may cause anxiety in the other. The last request is made. And depending on the decisions they make regarding potential new partners, each pair will either get married or be expelled in a little over eight weeks.

Release Date: May 24

Where to watch: Netflix

Fubar

The family realizes they never really knew each other after learning that the father and daughter have both been working with the CIA covertly for years. Fubar, a comedy about espionage, fantastic action, and humor set against a global setting of typical family dynamics, features protagonists who are forced to work together.

Release Date: May 25

Where to watch: Netflix

Tin & Tina

Following the miscarriages, Lola stopped having faith in God. Lola and her husband Adolfo go to a convent in an effort to win her back, where they meet Tin and Tina, two adorable seven-year-old boys. Despite Adolfo's doubts, they ultimately decide to adopt them. As time goes on, Lola's concerns about kids and their macabre religious games grow.

Release Date: May 26

Where to watch: Netflix

Rajneeti

Rashi, who was involved in a serious car accident, awakens from her coma to discover she has amnesia. Her memories of her previous existence have a peculiar quality. Her sixth sense is pushing her to find out the truth about her existence, but she must decide if her ordeal was the consequence of an accident or a political scheme.

Release Date: May 26

Where to watch: Hoichoi

Alice, Darling

In this suspenseful thriller, Anna Kendrick portrays a woman who is coerced into suicide by her verbally and psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While traveling with her two best friends, Alice rediscovers her identity and viewpoint. She is starting to become less dependent on other people. But after Simon exacts his retribution, Alice's fortitude, tenacity, and the bonds of her lifelong friendships are put to the test.

Release Date: May 26

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Blood & Gold

A German deserter and a young woman become embroiled in a bloody battle with a group of Nazis looking for hidden treasure at the end of World War II.

Release Date: May 26

Where to watch: Netflix