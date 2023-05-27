Dialog Axiata Launches Upgraded Power Plans for Postpaid Customers in Sri Lanka

Dialog Axiata, the leading connectivity provider in Sri Lanka, has announced the launch of its upgraded Power Plans for Postpaid customers, aiming to deliver an unparalleled experience and exceptional value for its customers.

Dialog Power Plans: Revolutionary Features and Benefits

Dialog says the all-new Power Plans bring a range of unmatched features that redefine postpaid connectivity. Customers can now roll over their unused data to the following month, share up to 50GB of data with loved ones, enjoy Unlimited YouTube access starting at just LKR 120 per month, make Unlimited Dialog to Dialog calls, and upgrade to Unlimited calls to any network for only LKR 100 per month. Additionally, customers benefit from exclusive discounts on devices, enhancing their connectivity journey even further.

Flexible Plans to Suit Customer Needs

The Power Plans offer customers a selection of four distinct options, each designed to cater to their specific data requirements. All plans come with Unlimited Dialog to Dialog calls and 1000 SMS as standard, providing flexibility and choice.

The plans are competitively priced, starting from as low as LKR 600 per month, offering 5GB of data. The range also includes an LKR 800 plan with 10GB of data, a LKR 1200 plan with 20GB of data, and a LKR 2000 plan with a generous 50GB data allocation.

Customers can conveniently obtain a new connection through Dialog.lk or upgrade their plans using the user-friendly MyDialog App.

Premium Benefits for Postpaid Subscribers

In addition to the exceptional features, Power Plan subscribers enjoy premium benefits, including the coveted "7 Star" loyalty status. This status grants exclusive discounts on smartphones, new Dialog connections (such as Dialog Television and Home Broadband), and dongles/wingles. Furthermore, subscribers gain access to unique offers and discounts from Dialog's partner merchants, further enriching their connectivity experience, according to the statement.

The launch of the upgraded Power Plans aligns with Dialog Axiata's commitment to delivering unmatched connectivity experiences to its customers. By providing innovative solutions, flexible options, and exclusive benefits, Dialog Axiata aims to redefine the way customers in Sri Lanka connect, communicate, and embrace the digital world.

Dialog Axiata Partnership with Bharti Airtel

In related news, Dialog Axiata, Axiata Group Berhad, and Bharti Airtel have recently announced a binding term sheet to combine the operations of Bharti Airtel Lanka, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airtel, with Dialog, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad. The proposed transaction involves Airtel receiving a stake in Dialog, representing the fair value of Airtel Lanka. Upon completion of the transaction, Airtel will be issued new shares in Dialog.