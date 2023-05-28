BSNL Super Affordable Plans You Should Check Out Ahead of 4G Launch

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the oldest players in the Indian telecom market. Backed by the Indian government, the telco offers super-affordable services to consumers. But that is primarily because it is still offering legacy network services. However, that is going to change soon. BSNL is all set to launch 4G in two cities in Punjab in the next two to three weeks. Once that is done, we can expect BSNL to introduce new plans in the coming days or just increase the price of the existing ones. Let's take a look at some of the super affordable plans of BSNL ahead of the 4G launch in India.

Read More - BSNL to Launch 4G in Punjab by Month End

BSNL Super Affordable Plans

One of the most affordable plans offered by BSNL is the Rs 94 plan. It carries a validity of 30 days and offers 200 minutes of voice calling and 3GB of data. Note that this is not a plan meant for giving you validity, as it is a data voucher.

In case you want more data and do not require voice calling, then you can also go for the Rs 98 plan, which comes with a validity of 22 days and 2GB of daily data. This is also a data voucher.

In the voice vouchers section, you can also get a Rs 18 plan which comes with a validity of 2 days and offers unlimited voice calling with 1GB of daily data. There are no SMS benefits included in this plan.

Then there's the Rs 49 plan which comes with 15 days of service validity. You get 100 minutes of voice calling and 1GB of data for 15 days. You can also check out the Rs 87 and Rs 99 plans, which come with a validity of 14 and 18 days, respectively. With the Rs 87 plan, you get unlimited voice calling and 1GB of daily data + Hardy Mobile Games. With the Rs 99 plan, you get unlimited voice calling, but there's no data involved.