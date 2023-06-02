Telia Achieves Record Speeds With New 26 GHz 5G Base Station in Estonia

Telia has successfully launched its first mmWave 26 GHz 5G base station in Tallinn, Estonia, setting a new benchmark for mobile internet speeds. Telia has recently acquired two frequency licenses (400 MHz license each) in the 26 GHz (24.7GHz-27.1GHz) frequency band at an auction organized by the state, which ended on May 10. On May 25, Telia announced the activation of its first 5G base station operating in the 26 GHz band.

Also Read: Tele2 Estonia Activates First mmWave 5G Site

Harnessing the Power of 26 GHz Frequency Band

Telia says the deployment of the 26 GHz frequency band, also known as the millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum, allows Telia to offer download and upload speeds that surpass even the most advanced fixed-line connections available in Estonia today. By harnessing the potential of direct line-of-sight communication, the 26 GHz frequency band enables lightning-fast data transfer rates.

Download and Upload Speeds Achieved on 26 GHz Band

During Telia's public testing phase, a 26 GHz base station was installed in Kristiine, along with two specialized routers to measure data transmission speeds. Both routers achieved simultaneous download speeds exceeding 2 Gbps. This extraordinary feat not only establishes a new download speed record within Telia's mobile network. During the tests, the highest upload speed was measured to be almost 600 Mbps.

Also Read: Telia Estonia Partners With Sunly to Operate 100 Solar Powered Mobile Sites

Challenges and Future Plans

Telia says, "Currently, there are still no consumer devices operating in the 26 GHz frequency band in Europe. Our next challenge is to motivate device manufacturers to enter the European market and produce routers capable of utilizing the full potential of the 26 GHz frequency band, allowing us to deliver the promised benefits of 5G to our customers."

Telia Plans to Use 26 GHz Band in Areas Where Fiber is Unavailable

Telia plans to leverage the 26 GHz frequency band in areas where fixed-line internet infrastructure is currently unavailable, catering to customers' demand for ultra-fast internet connections. The village of Vaela in the municipality of Kiili has been identified as one of the first locations where Telia will install its 26 GHz base station, following the success in Kristiine.

In case of India, Gopal Vittal, CEO of India's Bharti Airtel highlighted a similar approach to the 26 GHz frequency band during the Earnings Webinar, outlining the future prospects for mmWave in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Provides Insights on mmWave Fixed Wireless Access Plans

Estonia stands among the pioneering European countries that have allocated frequency licenses across all three primary 5G frequency bands. "Despite Estonia's initial lag in 5G developments, the country has swiftly progressed in distributing licenses for the 700 MHz, 3.6 GHz, and 26 GHz frequency bands," Telia Estonia said. "This places Estonia at the forefront of 5G advancements in Europe."

Unlocking the Potential of 26 GHz Line-of-Sight Communication Band

The 26 GHz frequency band relies on direct line-of-sight communication and generally has an effective coverage radius ranging from a few hundred meters to a few kilometres. This frequency band finds its applications primarily in densely populated areas, catering to simultaneous high-speed connectivity requirements at events such as major traffic junctions, concerts, and sporting events.

Also Read: Elisa Powers Mobile Towers in Estonia With Solar Energy

Continued Network Enhancement and Future Prospects

With hundreds of 5G base stations already deployed nationwide, operating in the 3.6 GHz, 700 MHz, and now the 26GHz frequency bands, Telia continues to enhance its 5G network's capabilities and bring the full potential of 5G technology to its customers.

Furthermore, Telia said it has also incorporated the 2100 MHz frequency band into its 5G network development plan as it becomes increasingly available with the phasing out of the 3G network.

As Telia spearheads Estonia's 5G revolution, the future of high-speed mobile internet looks brighter than ever, promising transformative connectivity experiences for businesses and individuals alike.