BSNL Offers Something Better than Jio, Airtel and Vi

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is a state-run Indian telecom operator. In addition to offering mobile services, the telecom company also offers fiber broadband services to customers across the country. BSNL was once the largest fixed-line internet service provider (ISP) in India. But it lost that position to JioFiber, the fiber broadband service arm of Reliance Jio. Regardless, under its fiber broadband service offering, BSNL has something that it offers better than Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), all of whom are private telecom operators in India. Let’s check out what it is.

Read More - BSNL is Offering Yearly Broadband Plan Under Rs 4000 for a Limited Period

BSNL has the Best, Most Affordable Fiber Broadband Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Bharat Fibre has the best and the most affordable fiber broadband plan in India. BSNL’s affordable plan is something that the private telcos can’t match. The most affordable broadband plan from BSNL comes for Rs 329 per month and offers 20 Mbps of speed with 1TB of monthly data.

After the monthly data is consumed, BSNL reduces the internet speed to 4 Mbps for the customer. There’s also a free fixed-line voice calling connection provided to the consumer. The customer doesn’t even have to pay for the fixed-line voice calling connection. However, the landline instrument has to be purchased by the customer itself.

It is worth noting here that both Jio and Airtel have also launched super-affordable broadband plans. But with these plans, customers have no other option but to purchase it for the long-term only. Thus, the customer, even though is getting an affordable deal in the long term, has to pay a lot out of his/her pocket right away.

This might make a lot of people uncomfortable. It is not just a matter of money but also commitment. What if two months down the line, the service provider is not offering decent services, then the customer has no option but to continue with them because he/she has already paid for the coming months.