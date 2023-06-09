Airtel Zambia Introduces HD Voice Calls with VoLTE Technology

Airtel Zambia has significantly improved the quality of voice calls with the launch of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) technology. According to the company's Linkedin update, this innovative feature brings crystal-clear high-definition (HD) voice calls to Airtel users, revolutionizing how people communicate on their mobile devices in Zambia.

Airtel Zambia brings crystal-clear HD voice calls with VoLTE

VoLTE, a first-of-its-kind technology in Zambia, is part of Airtel's ongoing commitment to providing customers with a superior 4G experience. With HD Calls enabled, Airtel subscribers can expect three primary benefits: instant call setup, impeccable voice clarity, and the ability to talk and browse the internet simultaneously.

Airtel Zambia emphasized that HD Calls would elevate the 4G experience and enable users to enjoy seamless communication with unparalleled voice quality.

Simple steps to enable HD Calls with VoLTE

Enabling HD Calls with VoLTE is a straightforward process. Users simply need to navigate to their device settings and switch on the VoLTE feature. While Apple devices already support this technology, Airtel said it is actively working with other handset manufacturers to ensure compatibility in the near future.

Instant Call Connect

The company also highlighted the remarkable speed at which HD Calls connect compared to traditional calls, which often involve a few seconds of waiting. The instant connectivity offered by VoLTE enhances the overall calling experience, allowing conversations to flow seamlessly.

Users can now also multitask while on a call, such as checking downloads or browsing the internet, further maximizing the benefits of this advanced technology.

The Minister of Technology and Science graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. The Minister commended Airtel for continually investing in innovative solutions to enhance service quality and expressed his eagerness to witness future advancements, including the launch of the first local smartphone.

The introduction of VoLTE technology by Airtel Zambia demonstrates the company's commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional mobile experiences to its customers.