Airtel Kenya Sets New Brand Positioning, Launches VoLTE Service

Airtel Kenya, a leading telecommunications services provider in the country, has announced its new brand positioning, "A Reason to Imagine." The brand aims to cater to the evolving needs of Kenyan consumers, particularly the youth, by offering connectivity solutions that transform every situation into an opportunity.

Also Read: Airtel Africa Reports Over 11 Percent Revenue Growth and Increased Customer Base

Along with this, Airtel Kenya has also introduced the Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service and an affordable 1GB data pack, delivering an improved and seamless experience for its customers.

New Brand Positioning: A Reason to Imagine

Airtel Kenya's new brand positioning, "A Reason to Imagine," highlights the company's commitment to provide Kenyan consumers, especially the youth, with innovative connectivity solutions. The focus is on leveraging technological advancements to offer amazing experiences and value to customers.

"Airtel Kenya gives you A Reason to Imagine. 75 percent of Kenya's population is the youth, and the consumer is evolving and changing at a fast pace, and Airtel as a brand is changing its purpose to Align with the current trends," shared Airtel Kenya on its LinkedIn page.

Also Read: Airtel Uganda Core Network is now 5G Ready

VoLTE Service Launch and Affordable Data Pack

During the brand positioning event, Airtel Kenya announced the launch of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service. With VoLTE, customers can enjoy high-definition quality calls, faster call connections, and the ability to browse and talk simultaneously on 4G networks. This technology upgrade enhances the overall communication experience for Airtel Kenya subscribers.

Additionally, Airtel Kenya introduced a new 1GB data pack priced at KES 50, available through Airtel Money. This affordable data offering empowers users to stay connected and explore the digital world at an affordable cost.

Also Read: Airtel Nigeria Launches VoLTE Service

Enhanced Spectrum Acquisition

In July 2022, Airtel Kenya acquired an additional 60 MHz of spectrum in the 2600 MHz band from the Communications Authority of Kenya. The acquisition, worth $40 million and valid for 15 years, enables Airtel Kenya to strengthen its network infrastructure and deliver improved services to its customers.

Also Read: Airtel Africa Renews 2100 MHz Spectrum License in Nigeria

5G Readiness and Massive MIMO Technology

Airtel Kenya is committed to being at the forefront of technological advancements and is ready for the deployment of 5G services in the country, including Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) technology, which enhances network capacity and performance, ensuring a seamless and reliable connectivity experience for its users.