Airtel Nigeria Launches VoLTE Service

Airtel Nigeria, the country's third-largest mobile network operator, has announced the launch of its Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) service. The move is aimed at enhancing the voice-calling experience of Airtel customers across the country.

Browse and Talk on 4G Simultaneously

Airtel Nigeria states that the VoLTE Service will offer customers crystal clear HD quality calls, 3 times faster call connect times, and browse on 4G and talk simultaneously without interruption. Airtel VoLTE service is available Nationwide.

Airtel VoLTE

Airtel VoLTE is a High Definition (HD) voice call that offers a clearer voice quality experience. Airtel VoLTE (Voice over LTE communication standard) is an Internet Protocol (IP) based communication technology that enables voice calls leveraging Airtel's 4G Network and Internet protocol Multimedia Sub-system.

VoLTE Supported devices

Airtel VoLTE service is activated free of charge and is currently available on VoLTE compatible smartphones, Apple iPhone 8 and above. Airtel Nigeria says Android devices will be supported soon for VoLTE.

Airtel Nigeria Spectrum Acquisition

In January, Airtel Nigeria announced the purchase of 4G and 5G spectrum from the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) for USD 316.7 million. Airtel Nigeria purchased 2x5 MHz and 100 MHz spectrum in 2600 MHz and 3500 MHz bands for both 4G and 5G, respectively. According to NCC, as of February 2023, Airtel Nigeria has a market share of 26.58%, with over 60.3 million customers.

With the launch of VoLTE, Airtel customers can make high-quality voice calls using 4G LTE networks. This technology is set to improve the voice call experience for customers, ensuring that calls are clearer, more reliable, and offer better voice clarity.