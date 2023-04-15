BDx Indonesia to Start Construction of Greenfield Data Center CGK3A

BDx Indonesia, a subsidiary of BDx, has broken ground on a new greenfield data center, CGK3A, in TB Simatupang, South Jakarta. The data center, which has a capacity of 15 MW, aims to provide leading data center services for companies and hyper scalers in Indonesia.

Responding to Indonesia's rapidly growing digital economy

According to the statement, The digital economy of Indonesia is expected to reach a value of USD 130 billion by 2025, and CGK3A aims to meet the increasing need for a strong and competent digital infrastructure. The development of the data centre is part of BDx's plan to provide 70 MW capacity by the end of 2023.

Tier 3 facilities, advanced security, and high network uptime offered

The new data center, with a size of 14,127 square meters, is equipped with Tier 3 data center facilities, advanced security systems, automation technology, and high network uptime, as well as a below-average power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.4, which provides an operational excellence and sustainable solution without compromising productivity and scalability.

CGK3A to be fully operational by the end of 2023

CGK3A is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023 and will become part of BDx's three availability zones in Indonesia, including in Jakarta, Tangerang, and West Java, to further drive customer growth in various locations.

BDx Indonesia

BDx Indonesia is a USD 300 million joint venture between PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison or IOH), PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta, and BDx, which puts the company in a strategic position with a combination of global and local expertise and insights about the telecommunications and network landscape. This enables BDx Indonesia to provide advanced data center technology and services to its customers in Indonesia.

The development of CGK3A is BDx's next step in offering sustainable data center solutions for the people of Indonesia.