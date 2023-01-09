Airtel Africa Acquires 4G and 5G Spectrum for USD 316.7 Million

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across Africa, announced that its Nigerian Subsidiary had purchased 4G and 5G spectrum from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for a gross consideration of $ 316.7 million, payable in location currency. Airtel Africa is a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel.

4G and 5G Spectrum Purchased

Airtel African subsidiary, Airtel Nigeria, purchased the spectrum in the bands 2600 MHz and 3500 MHz for both 4G and 5G, respectively. Airtel Nigeria has purchased 100 MHz of spectrum in the 3500 MHz band and 2x5 MHz of 2600 MHz from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Spectrum Acquisition

The additional spectrum purchased in the 2600 MHz band will complement Airtel's existing spectrum position in the market and enhance network capacity and growth opportunities.

The spectrum purchased in the 3500 MHz band will support network expansion for mobile data and Fixed Wireless Home Broadband capability, including 5G rollout. This will provide the capacity to accommodate strong growth in the country and deliver an exceptional consumer experience.

Airtel Nigeria

Airtel Nigeria is Airtel Africa's largest market. The deployment of the 4G Networks facilitated a four-fold increase in data traffic over the last three years. As the penetration of data customers in Nigeria remains low, this provides a significant opportunity for future growth and the demand for digital services ahead.

Segun Ogunsanya, CEO of Airtel Africa, commented: "Nigeria is a market with enormous potential for future growth in mobile services. Investment in new technologies and local infrastructure to enable this growth is a strategic priority for the Group and will ensure we are able to provide reliable and affordable services to local communities across the country. 5G is critical to these ambitions, and we look forward to launching new services to drive further digitalisation across the country, facilitate economic progress and transform lives across Nigeria."

Acquisition of 5G Spectrum

The acquisition of the 5G spectrum will bolster Airtel's growth strategy by enabling the launch of high-speed connectivity to enhance customer service and accelerate digitalisation for consumers, enterprises and the public sector. High speeds, lower latency, significant network capacity and improved user experience are some key benefits of 5G. As a result, the deployment of 5G will help Airtel Nigeria progress in meeting the National Broadband Plan targets.

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.