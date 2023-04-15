Airtel 1GB and 1.5GB Daily Data Plans for Users in 2023

In today's world, where everything is digitalised, the need for data has become inevitable. With people relying on the Internet for their work, entertainment, and communication, telecom operators have started offering various data plans to suit their customers' needs. Airtel, one of the leading telecom operators in India, has curated multiple data plans for its users. In this article, we will discuss Airtel's 1GB and 1.5GB daily data plans for budget-conscious customers.

Airtel's 1GB Daily Data Plans:

Airtel provides three different plans that offer 1GB of data per day for its users. The first plan comes at a price tag of Rs 209 and has a validity of 21 days. The second plan costs Rs 239 and has a validity of 24 days. The last plan on the list comes at a price of Rs 265 and offers a validity of 28 days. All three plans come with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. These plans are perfect for those who want to use data for regular browsing, social media, or streaming music.

Airtel's 1.5GB Daily Data Plans:

Airtel offers five different plans that provide 1.5GB of data per day for its users. The first plan costs Rs 299 and has a validity of 28 days. The second plan comes at a price of Rs 479 and offers a validity of 56 days. The third plan on the list is priced at Rs 666 and provides a validity of 77 days. The second last plan on the list is for Rs 719 with 1.5GB of daily data and 84 days of service validity. The last plan on the list comes for Rs 779 and offers 90 days of validity with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. All five plans come with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. These plans are perfect for those who want to stream videos or play online games.

All of these plans also come with the truly unlimited 5G data offer from Airtel, except for the Rs 209 plan. Airtel offers unlimited truly 5G data with prepaid and postpaid plans that cost Rs 239 plan or more.