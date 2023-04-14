Ciena Launches Waverouter to Support Growing Demands of Metro Networks

Ciena has launched a new platform architecture called WaveRouter, designed to support the growing demands of the converged metro network. It brings together IP, optical, and compute functionality in a single platform and utilizes Ciena's WaveLogic coherent optics and intelligent multi-layer control and automation. WaveRouter addresses the needs of service providers dealing with unprecedented traffic demand.

Highlights

  • Scalability, operational simplicity, and sustainability - with zero compromises
  • The platform supports the growing demand for bandwidth-hungry services like 5G, high-speed broadband, enterprise business services, and the cloud.
  • WaveRouter is expected to be available in Q3 2023.

Ciena Launches Waverouter to Support Growing Demands of Metro Networks

Ciena, a leading provider of networking equipment, has announced the launch of WaveRouter, a new platform architecture designed for the converged metro network. The platform has been developed to support the exponential growth of metro traffic driven by bandwidth-hungry services such as 5G, high-speed broadband, enterprise business services, and the cloud.

WaveRouter

WaveRouter unifies IP, optical, and compute functionality in a single platform and uses Ciena's WaveLogic coherent optics and intelligent multi-layer control and automation to provide a high-performance, easy-to-operate, and greener coherent routing solution. The platform aims to meet the rigorous demands of metro networks by bringing together the best of platform architecture, transport technologies, and software to eliminate trade-offs in space, power, cooling, and scalability.

Ciena, in a statement, said, "Service providers are looking to simplify their networks through convergence to gain a competitive edge in a cloud-driven, always-connected world."

"Until now, they've had to compromise when it came to capacity, operational ease, and sustainability. WaveRouter takes an innovative approach, combining the best in IP, coherent optics, and flexible photonics driven by multi-layer operations for real performance and energy advantages."

WaveRouter will be available in the third quarter of 2023, and it is expected to simplify networks and provide a competitive edge for service providers.

