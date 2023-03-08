Chunghwa Telecom and Ericsson Collaborate for 5G and Beyond

At the Mobile World Congress, 2023, held in Barcelona, Spain, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and Ericsson signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on areas of 5G Advanced and 6G and explore innovative 5G applications. Furthermore, both the partners aim to achieve maximum energy efficiency and create a network that is both energy-efficient and capable of providing a superior mobile experience.

Chunghwa Telecom is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunication service provider, offering domestic and international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, and internet services.

Collaboration on 5G Standalone (SA) Network

In the immediate future, the two companies will collaborate closely to accelerate the commercialisation of 5G Standalone (SA), which will unlock the full potential of 5G and offer end-to-end network slicing capabilities. In addition, Chunghwa Telecom and Ericsson will also explore innovative 5G use cases that require ultra-low latency while fully leveraging CHT's spectrum resources.

5G Advanced and Beyond

According to the statement, In the long run, both organisations aim to facilitate knowledge sharing and extend their existing partnership in the standard development of 5G Advanced, including R18 and beyond, and testing into research on future 6G systems. This is to ensure the evolving 3GPP standard can meet the requirements of future communication scenarios. In addition, as CHT has adopted a centralised radio access network (C-RAN) architecture for its island-wide 5G network, the RAN cloudification will also be another key focus area in network evolution. The ultimate goal is to support CHT in building an intelligent, highly automated network with Ericsson's top-notch network portfolio with optimal energy efficiency and advanced AI technology.

As the leading telecommunications operator in Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom says it is dedicated to delivering optimal mobile services with premium Network quality while future-proofing Networks and fostering new use cases to create value for customers and businesses.