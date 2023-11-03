Wynk Music Celebrates Final Beatles Song With Curated Playlists



Bharti Airtel's Wynk Music today announced the launch of "The Last of The Beatles" campaign dedicated to the release of the final Beatles song, 'Now and Then.' The country's number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily users stated that the campaign is a tribute to the iconic British rock band and features a dedicated page to the band on Wynk Music.

Also Read: Wynk Studio Empowers Over 900 Independent Artists to Expand Their Reach









Curated Playlists

Wynk has also curated Beatles' playlists, including their 70s rock music playlists, which are available with exclusive HelloTunes for fans. According to Wynk, the campaign will be live for 15 days and will offer rich and exclusive content and music that pays homage to the band's legacy.

Also Read: Airtel’s Wynk Music Brings Dolby Atmos for Immersive Audio Experience

The Beatles Tribute Campaign

Wynk said fans can immerse themselves in the timeless classics that have shaped generations and experience the enchantment of John, Paul, George, and Ringo through specially curated content from The Beatles' vast discography. Fans can journey back in time to the era when rock 'n' roll dominated the airwaves with a selection of meticulously curated 1970s rock playlists designed to captivate music enthusiasts. Furthermore, subscribers can set exclusive HelloTunes featuring the Beatles' music and relish the melodies of the band.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel’s Wynk Studio Forays Into Music Distribution to Monetise Its Digital Ecosystem

Earlier Developments with Wynk

As reported by TelecomTalk, in a previous development related to Wynk, Wynk Studio, India's largest music distribution ecosystem, ventured into movie distribution by securing the distribution rights to the film "Love All." This distribution partnership will open new opportunities for producers who wish to explore digital distribution and leverage Airtel's extensive reach and connectivity.