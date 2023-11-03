CacheFly Rated to Deliver Content 158 Percent Faster Than Major Competitors

Reported by Yashika Goel

CacheFly CDN claims to be the premier alternative to Content Delivery Network providers discontinuing services, offering unmatched speed, reliability, and a customer-first approach.

Highlights

  • Flexible pricing options, including a free 5TB tier.
  • Risk-Free Transition guarantee for businesses considering a switch.
  • Dedicated support for Stackpath and Lumen users.

CacheFly Claims to Deliver Content 158 Percent Faster Than Major Competitors
CacheFly CDN claims to offer a sanctuary of stability, unmatched speed, and unrivalled flexibility, especially in light of several major Content Delivery Network (CDN) providers recently discontinuing CDN services. According to the recent Cedexis performance report, CacheFly delivers content 158 percent faster than other major competitors, a key factor in its industry leadership. The company says it stands out as the go-to alternative for customers seeking consistent, high-performance content delivery, particularly considering the recent account-level acquisitions by Akamai.

Recent Industry Developments

In October, TelecomTalk reported that Lumen Technologies officially announced the successful completion of the sale of select Content Delivery Network (CDN) service contracts to Akamai Technologies. In light of these developments, CacheFly asserts itself as the go-to alternative, offering businesses unmatched speed, reliability, and a customer-first approach.

"For over two decades, CacheFly has been at the forefront of CDN innovation. As recent events have shown, the industry is in flux. However, our commitment to our customers remains unyielding. We believe in a world where content delivery networks drive intelligence and entertainment, and our mission is to make that world accessible to everyone," says Matt Levine, Founder and CTO of CacheFly.

Superior CDN Performance

While content delivery speeds are one aspect, CacheFly states that there are other factors that set it apart. These factors include Speed and Reliability, Customer-Centric Pricing, Risk-Free Transition, and Dedicated Support for Stackpath and Lumen Users.

According to the statement, CacheFly offers a range of pricing options, including a free tier with 5TB of usage per month. Customers benefit from flexible, month-to-month billing, and first-time users can experience a complimentary month of service. For businesses considering the switch, the company ensures a seamless transition with its Risk-Free Switch guarantee.

Support for Stackpath and Lumen Users

With Stackpath and Lumen announcing the discontinuation of CDN services this fall, CacheFly acknowledges the need for support for customers of both companies and has facilitated the transition.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

