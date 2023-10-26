BSNL to Migrate Services to Fibre From Copper in Erode: Report

Reported by Yashika Goel

BSNL Erode is migrating its services from copper to fibre, offering customers the same landline number and high-speed internet data services secured with robust BSNL infrastructure.

Highlights

  • BSNL Erode is migrating from copper to fibre services.
  • Customers will get faster internet speeds and more reliable service.
  • BSNL Erode is also upgrading its towers to 4G.

BSNL Erode to Migrate Services to Fibre From Copper: Report
State-owned telecommunications company, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), offers landline and broadband services through both copper and fibre. If you are a regular reader of TelecomTalk, you must be aware that globally, every communication service provider is transitioning to fibre for better and cost-effective services, as well as for sustainability. Following the same trend, BSNL is in the process of upgrading its services from copper-based landline and broadband connections to fibre, as reported by The Hindu.

Upgrading Copper-Based Services

BSNL has asked its copper-based landline and broadband customers in Erode, Tamil Nadu, to upgrade their services. The telecom company has also issued a press statement regarding the same, according to the report.

High-Speed Internet via Fibre

The report quoted a statement from the General Manager of BSNL Erode, which mentioned that in order to provide good and reliable voice and data services to its customers, BSNL is offering the same landline number through the fibre by engaging with its channel partners for the last-mile connectivity.

With this upgraded technology via fibre, BSNL said it will offer customers high-speed internet data services with speeds of up to 300 Mbps for households and businesses.

BSNL's 4G Tower Upgrade in Erode

As reported by TelecomTalk in June, BSNL Erode announced that it is in the process of transitioning all existing towers to 4G. A total of 324 existing towers in the Erode Telecom District will be upgraded from 2G/3G to 4G, and additional towers will be installed in areas with limited coverage.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

