Telia 5G Network Covers 75 Percent of Estonian Population



Telia Estonia has just announced the expansion of its 5G network, now covering approximately 75 percent of the population. According to Telia Estonia, as of the beginning of October this year, this milestone in 5G coverage was achieved with the installation of more than 500 5G base stations in Estonia. Telia Estonia highlighted that expanding and densifying the 5G network is currently one of its main priorities. During the year 2023 alone, Telia has installed 175 5G stations in various locations in Estonia.

Telia 5G Network Expansion

"As of today, Telia's 5G coverage area covers about three-quarters of the Estonian population. However, we have covered about 60 percent of the country's territory with 5G. As we are constantly building the 5G network, the aforementioned numbers are getting a little bigger every week," said Telia Estonia.

Spectrum Deployed by Telia Estonia

Telia Estonia explained that it has used the 700 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz frequencies to build its 5G network. On the 26 GHz frequency band, Telia reported achieving downlink speeds of 2.2 Gbps at the beginning of this summer. Telia mentioned that it has the capability to increase speeds even further; however, there are no handsets available that would enable these speeds.

Telia said it uses different frequency bands to provide the potential, quality, and speed of 5G to its customers in both rural and urban areas. Telia noted, "Different frequencies have different propagation characteristics, and when these frequencies are combined correctly, the result is a high-quality network that delivers a good user experience."

Telia Ultra-Fast Home Broadband

Telia has stated that the rapid expansion of the 5G network has made it possible for many Telia customers to access home internet with speeds of up to 500 Mbps wirelessly, using Fixed Wireless Access services.

5G Devices on the Network

Regarding 5G devices on the network, Telia has attributed the growing number of 5G phones to the ongoing deployment of the 5G network and the increasing use of 5G services. As of the end of September, the number of 5G phones connected to the Telia Network reached nearly 230,000, which amounts to about one-third of Telia's mobile customers having switched to a 5G device. Data usage has also seen exponential growth in 2023, with Telia's 5G network serving three times more data in October.

Telia Future Plans

Telia concluded by stating that by the end of the next year, its 5G coverage is planned to reach approximately 95 percent of Estonian residents. Furthermore, in the near future, Telia plans to open the first pilot area for ultra-fast home internet, offering download speeds of over 1 Gbps.