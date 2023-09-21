Telia Estonia Shuts Down 3G Network in Tallinn



Telia Estonia has announced the closure of its 3G network in Tallinn during the first week of September. Customers in the capital, Tallinn, can now connect to Telia's modern network. The 3G shutdown in Tallinn occurred between September 4th and 7th, adding Tallinn to the list of regions where Telia has discontinued 3G services, including Laane County (March), Rapla County, and Parnu County (April), as well as Harju County (May).

Telia Estonia 3G Shut Down

Telia said it will shift its focus towards 4G and 5G for its mobile services. At the beginning of 2023, mobile internet traffic on the 3G network accounted for only 1 percent of Telia's overall mobile internet volume. Consequently, Telia believes it is reasonable to close the 3G network and not to keep it in operation only for voice communication.

Telia further said it has observed an increasing trend among customers switching to 4G and 5G networks. For example, in Tallinn, Telia's 5G network now carries three times more data than at the start of the year.

Telia Estonia Embracing 4G and 5G

Telia Estonia said it has been actively expanding its 5G network, with 150 5G base stations in Tallinn, covering a significant part of the capital. This expansion not only enhances 5G capabilities but also improves the speed and user experience of the 4G network. As more customers migrate from 4G to 5G, it frees up spectrum resources in the 4G network.

Additionally, Telia Estonia highlighted the environmental impact of discontinuing the 3G network. Closing 3G operations contributes to a reduction in the company's environmental footprint.

Telia Estonia explained that, by the end of the year, only three network technologies (2G, 4G, and 5G) will be operational. Newer technologies utilise available frequency resources much more efficiently compared to older technologies.

Looking ahead, Telia will continue to phase out its 3G network in Saaremaa and Hiiumaa at the beginning of October, followed by Ida and Laane-Viru counties.