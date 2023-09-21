Intellian and OneWeb Unveil Flat Panel User Terminals for LEO Connectivity

Intellian and OneWeb have unveiled a new line of Flat Panel user terminals for OneWeb's satellite network, offering exceptional performance, versatility, and reliability for diverse market segments and use cases.

Highlights

  • These terminals offer exceptional performance, versatility, and reliability, catering to various market segments and use cases.
  • The terminals leverage active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology, proprietary antenna elements and more.
  • The OW11FL Pro terminal, designed for fixed enterprise needs, is set to launch in Q1 2024.

Intellian Technologies and OneWeb have unveiled a product lineup of Intellian Flat Panel user terminals designed for OneWeb's satellite network. According to the statement, these terminals offer exceptional performance, versatility, and reliability, catering to various market segments and use cases, from fixed enterprise needs to mobility in maritime, transportation, and beyond.

Also Read: RFA Argus Becomes the First Military Vessel to Deploy OneWeb LEO Satellite Internet




New Product Portfolio

Intellian and OneWeb said the new Flat Panel user terminals, available in Pro and Compact models, are designed for Land Fixed, Land Mobile, Maritime, and Government markets. Customers can choose from four different user terminals within the Pro and Compact models, including fixed enterprise and mobility terminals, addressing specific market needs and use cases.

Leveraging AESA tech and AI algorithms

According to the statement, these Flat Panel terminals leverage active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology, proprietary antenna elements, vector-amplifier phased array chipset, and AI-powered beamforming and beam shaping algorithms, offering exceptional connectivity worldwide.

Intellian's flat panel architecture supports reliable and accurate beam pointing, optimised tracking, and ultra-fast satellite handovers, even at low elevation angles, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

Also Read: SES Launches First Integrated MEO-LEO Service for Cruise Industry With Starlink

Ideal for Diverse Applications

These terminals, which serve commercial, private, and government customers with connectivity needs, including critical applications, enable connectivity to OneWeb's network at OneWeb's Committed Information Rates, even with severe platform motion.

Availability

The statement noted that the OW11FL Pro terminal, designed for fixed enterprise needs, is set to launch in Q1 2024, catering to business continuity, community broadband, and government sectors.

Also Read: OneWeb Launches New Person-Portable User Terminal for Satellite Connectivity

Terminals set to launch in 2024

Intellian plans to expand its terminal offerings with the OW11FM Pro terminal for mobility, catering to industries such as shipping, superyachts, transportation, and rail. Additionally, the OW9HM Compact terminal is for mobile users, including blue light services and leisure vessels.

Lastly, the OW10HL version is intended for fixed enterprise use, such as cellular backhaul, NGOs, and the military. These additions allow for customization and addressing additional use cases.

OneWeb expressed excitement about this partnership, combining Intellian's technology with OneWeb's network capabilities to offer dependable and flexible connectivity solutions worldwide.

