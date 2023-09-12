OneWeb Launches New Person-Portable User Terminal for Satellite Connectivity

Reported by Srikapardhi

OneWeb introduces its FoldSat Leo Ku OW Mil terminal, a portable satellite user terminal, ideal for military and emergency response teams.

Highlights

  • Portable satellite user terminal for military and emergency use.
  • Swift deployment, real-time data transfer, and GPS-denied connectivity.
  • Compliant with stringent military standards.

OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, announced the launch of its new fully person-portable user terminal (UT), designed to provide satellite connectivity to military operations and emergency response teams operating beyond traditional terrestrial networks. OneWeb said this lightweight terminal, named the "FoldSat Leo Ku OW Mil terminal," marks OneWeb's first ruggedised user terminal and offers versatility for communication in dynamic environments.

OneWeb FoldSat Leo Ku OW Mil terminal

Manufactured by Inster (Oesia Group), the FoldSat Leo Ku OW Mil terminal weighs 11.8kg, and features a low-profile, foldable antenna design. According to OneWeb, the UT is optimized for operation over OneWeb's Ku-Band LEO satellite constellation, providing communications capabilities even in remote locations. The Wi-Fi access point can cover distances of up to 100 meters.

The FoldSat Leo Ku OW Mil terminal is not only lightweight but also quick and efficient to deploy, offering high-speed, resilient connectivity. It's suitable for real-time data transfer, video, and voice services, and can operate in tough environmental conditions.

Versatile Connectivity

OneWeb said the new terminal can operate via multiple external power sources including, mains, battery, solar or vehicle battery while delivering connectivity.

With download speeds of up to 195 Mbps and upload speeds of 32 Mbps, this terminal includes external GNSS input for GPS-denied environments.

"Its compact design allows it to be easily transported in a folded state, making it ideal for various applications, including land, air, maritime, Special Operations Forces, humanitarian and disaster relief, and emergency services," said the statement.

Applications

OneWeb Technologies notes that this portable terminal meets the needs of their customers, including the US military and allied warfighters, providing flexible and resilient connectivity that meets size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements.

FoldSat LEO Models

There are two models of FoldSat LEO available: military-grade in Tactical Green and commercial-grade in White. When folded, it measures 452mm in length, 374mm in width, and 114mm in height, whereas when operational, it unfolds to 855mm in length, 374mm in width, and 57mm in height.

The new OneWeb terminal comes equipped with built-in Wi-Fi 6 capability, a military-grade AC/DC unit, a tripod, and a set of optional extras (transit case, batteries, bespoke backpack). OneWeb has stated that the UT is designed in compliance with MIL-STD 810H and MIL-STD 461G standards.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

