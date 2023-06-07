BSNL to Launch 4G Service in Erode and Tirunelveli Soon: Report

State-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon launch 4G services in the Erode business area and Tirunelveli district, according to a report by TheHindu. In order to enjoy the upgraded services, customers are advised to replace their existing BSNL 2G/3G SIM cards with 4G SIM cards at designated customer service centres.

The report quoted S Krishna Kumar, General Manager of BSNL's Erode Business Area, announced that the coverage area includes the Erode revenue district, as well as Kangeyam and Dharapuram areas in the Tiruppur revenue district.

4G Upgradation in Erode Telecom District

To support the transition to 4G, the existing 324 towers in the Erode Telecom District will be upgraded from 2G/3G to 4G, and additional towers will be installed in areas with limited coverage.

4G Upgradation in Tirunelveli

In the Tirunelveli Operational Area, all 309 existing towers will be upgraded to 4G using the 10 MHz spectrum, as outlined in an official statement, the report quoted. Furthermore, BSNL plans to install an additional 46 new 4G towers in the Tirunelveli Operational Area, which will enhance mobile coverage in the Tirunelveli district.

Seamless Transition to 5G Technology

Notably, all these towers are expected to be further upgraded to 5G technology without requiring changes to the tower hardware or SIM cards in the near future, as stated in a press release. These towers will have built-in 5G capability, allowing for a seamless upgrade to 5G through software updates.

BSNL 4G SIM Card Upgrade Instructions

To benefit from the high-speed 4G internet services, customers are advised to ensure that their handsets are equipped with 4G-enabled SIM cards. BSNL customers currently using 2G or 3G SIM cards can convert them to 4G SIM cards free of charge at any BSNL customer service center, franchisee showroom, or retail outlet.

In addition, customers of other service providers can switch to BSNL and avail of their competitive tariff plans by porting into the BSNL network and obtaining a 4G SIM card.

The introduction of 4G services in the Erode business area and Tirunelveli district signifies BSNL's commitment to providing enhanced connectivity and improved internet services to its customers.