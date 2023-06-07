Airtel Leads With Over 3 Crore Wireless Subscribers in Karnataka

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications service provider, has further strengthened its leadership position in the Karnataka circle, as per the latest TRAI wireless subscriber database as of March 31, 2023. With over 3 crore wireless subscribers, Airtel outshines its competitors, establishing a significant market share in the region.

Karnataka Circle

Karnataka boasts a diverse economy driven by sectors such as information technology, biotechnology, aerospace, manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism. Bengaluru, the capital city and the "Silicon Valley of India," serves as the epicenter of the state's thriving IT industry.

Airtel's Wireless Subscriber Base

Airtel's wireless subscriber base in Karnataka stands at over 3.1 crore (31,217,992) as of March 2023. This substantial number surpasses the nearest competitor with around 2.1 crore subscribers and the third telco with over 72 lakh subscribers. Airtel's robust customer base is a testament to its quality services and customer-centric approach in the circle.

Pioneering 5G Trials and Industry 4.0 Applications

In 2022, Airtel achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting India's first 5G Private Network trial at Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt Ltd (RBAI) facility in Bengaluru. Airtel's on-premise 5G Captive Private Network, utilizing trial spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecom (DoT), enabled the implementation of advanced use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency at Bosch's manufacturing facility.

Airtel 5G Plus Network

Airtel became the first telecom operator to launch 5G services in India, with Bengaluru being one of the initial eight cities where Airtel introduced 5G connectivity. The Airtel 5G Plus network offers superior speeds, enhanced voice experience, and fast call connectivity, making it the most advanced and widely accepted 5G technology. Moreover, Airtel's 5G Plus network focuses on environmental sustainability through its special power reduction solution.

Expanding 5G Network Coverage

Airtel's 5G network already covers over 3,500 cities and towns across India, with the addition of nearly 35 to 40 cities every day. Airtel says it is committed to delivering an exceptional 5G experience to its subscribers and has started announcing 5G subscriber numbers in cities and circles where 5G is available.

Conclusion

With a strong wireless subscriber base, pioneering 5G trials, and industry-leading innovations, Bharti Airtel solidifies its leadership position in Karnataka as the state embraces technological advancements and witnesses rapid growth in the digital sector.