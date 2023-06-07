Microsoft, in collaboration with AirJaldi Networks, a leading provider of internet connectivity solutions for rural areas, has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) titled 'Contentful Connectivity'. The objective of this program is to expand access to high-speed internet and meaningful connectivity in rural regions of India by partnering with private, public, and non-profit sectors.

According to the joint statement, the initiative aims to foster broadband adoption, digital transformation, and uplift underserved communities. Over the course of the next three years, the 'Contentful Connectivity' program will focus on several key areas which include:

Expansion of AirJaldi Networks: The network will be extended to three new states - Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. With an increase in the number of network locations from 40 to 62 across 12 states, the program aims to cover an additional 1,500 km of fiber network, providing internet access to nearly 500,000 underserved beneficiaries across 20,000 sq. km. Strengthening Infrastructure: AirJaldi Networks will enhance both wireless and wired infrastructure in nine states, ensuring extended reach and improved connectivity for underserved users. The program will also involve deploying and testing new connectivity technologies to enhance service quality and network sustainability. Skilling and Education Programs: The initiative aims to enhance skilling, education, and entrepreneurship training programs. Specifically, the courses will focus on women entrepreneurship, rural connectivity, digital productivity, employability skills, and AI fluency skills. Around 15,000 underserved community members, including women, youth, and high school children, will benefit from these training programs. The training will be delivered through a combination of face-to-face sessions, online learning modules via the Microsoft Community Training platform, and a 24/7 learning help desk for course support and career guidance. IoT-Based Solutions: The program aims to develop Internet of Things (IoT) based connectivity solutions for rural regions. These solutions will focus on areas such as networking, e-learning, skilling, telemedicine, agriculture, accessibility, and environment. By leveraging IoT technologies, the initiative aims to transform livelihoods and improve the well-being of enterprises and communities. Partnerships for Sustenance: Microsoft and AirJaldi Networks will collaborate with government and corporate organizations in three states to support sustainability efforts. These partnerships will focus on areas such as education, diverse job skills, and women entrepreneurship, ensuring the long-term success and impact of the networks.

Antony Cook, Corporate Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Microsoft, emphasized the importance of internet access and digital skills in enabling economic prosperity for individuals, businesses, and governments. The partnership with AirJaldi Networks will extend internet access to 500,000 beneficiaries in rural India, helping them enhance their digital productivity, AI fluency, and employability skills.

Michael Ginguld, Director of Strategy and Operations at AirJaldi Networks, expressed excitement about the partnership and highlighted the significance of connectivity, digital tools, and digital skills in improving people's lives. He expressed gratitude for being a part of this process and working towards providing wide-ranging and impactful connectivity across India.

The collaboration between Microsoft and AirJaldi Networks is part of the Microsoft Airband initiative, which aims to bring transformative connectivity to underserved communities worldwide. AirJaldi Networks, operating as Rural Broadband Private Limited, has been a Class A Internet Service Provider in India since 2009.