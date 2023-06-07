Fiberklaar to Bring Fiber Network to Erpe-Mere Residents

Belgian operator Fiberklaar announces its plans to deploy a state-of-the-art fibre network in the Erpe-Mere area. With lightning-fast and stable internet connectivity on the horizon, residents can now check if their address falls within the planned rollout area and express their interest in getting connected, says Fiberklaar. Contractor Solutions30 will be responsible for installing the network on behalf of Fiberklaar.

Checking Eligibility and Expressing Interest

The introduction of fibre in Erpe-Mere marks a significant milestone in the region's internet landscape, promising a new era of high-speed and reliable connectivity. By conducting a simple address check on Fiberklaar's homepage, residents can quickly determine if their home is eligible for the fibre connection, and if so, they can proceed to request the same.

Solutions30 Chosen as Installation Contractor

To ensure a seamless and efficient installation process, Solutions30, the contractor chosen by Fiberklaar, will begin surveying homes in Erpe-Mere in the coming weeks and months. This initial phase will involve inspecting properties and mapping out the locations for fibre optic cables and fibre sockets. It's worth noting that the home visit is entirely without obligation, allowing residents to gather information and make an informed decision.

Seamless Installation Process for Residents

Once the plans are finalized and approved, Solutions30 will begin the process of laying underground cables and connecting homes to the fibre network. Residents need not worry about significant disruptions, as Fiberklaar and Solutions30 are committed to minimizing any inconvenience during the installation process.

Unparalleled Speed and Open Network Benefits

Fiberklaar says fibre offers unparalleled speeds and consistently high-quality connections, eliminating the frustrations of lag and disruptions, even during peak usage periods. Furthermore, being an open network, Fiberklaar's network is not tied to a single provider, giving residents the freedom to choose from a range of participating providers and subscription plans.

The arrival of Fiberklaar's fibre network in Erpe-Mere signifies a significant step forward in the region's connectivity landscape.