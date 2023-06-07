EU Considers Mandatory Ban on Huawei and Other Security-Risk Companies in 5G Networks

The European Union (EU) is deliberating the implementation of a mandatory ban on member states utilising companies deemed to pose security risks in their 5G networks, which includes Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. Concerns have arisen in Brussels over certain national governments' hesitancy to address this issue promptly, according to officials familiar with the matter who spoke to the Financial Times.

In 2020, member states unanimously endorsed a set of recommendations that encompassed various measures ranging from certification requirements to supplier diversification. However, these guidelines fell short of imposing a ban. Should member states, including Germany, continue to postpone action, the EU is contemplating the introduction of a compulsory prohibition on companies considered to be security risks, such as Huawei.

The formulation and implementation of new regulations that enforce a ban are unlikely to occur before the conclusion of the current European Commission's five-year term in 2024. The process entails obtaining the support of the European Parliament and member states for any proposed legislation, which requires a considerable amount of time.

Huawei has expressed its opposition to the politicization of cybersecurity evaluations. The company stated, "Assessing cybersecurity risks without adhering to technological standards or excluding specific suppliers from the system without proper technological evaluation is a violation of the principles of fairness and non-discrimination. It is also against the laws and regulations of the European Union and its member states."

Furthermore, Huawei emphasised that no court has ever found the company guilty of malicious intellectual property theft or compelled it to pay damages for infringing on others' intellectual property rights.

As the EU deliberates the potential mandatory ban, the issue of cybersecurity in 5G networks remains a pressing concern. Striking a balance between safeguarding national security and promoting fair competition and technical standards will be crucial in determining the future course of action.