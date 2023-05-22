BSNL Issues Advance Purchase Orders to TCS, ITI for 4G Network

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company, has issued advance purchase orders (APOs) worth over Rs 15,000 crore to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ITI for the deployment of 100,000 4G sites across the country.

BSNL's Contract with TCS and ITI

These significant developments were disclosed by TCS and Tejas Networks in an exchange filing, highlighting the consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited's successful bid for BSNL's pan-India 4G project.

BSNL, a 100 percent government-owned Public Sector Undertaking, has awarded an advance purchase order valued over INR 15,000 crore to the consortium for the extensive deployment of BSNL 4G Network across India.

Tejas Networks in the Consortium

Tejas Networks, a part of the TCS-led consortium, will play a crucial role in this ambitious project. As a member of the consortium, Tejas Networks will be responsible for supplying and servicing the Radio Access Networks (RAN) equipment necessary for the 4G network deployment.

Deployment of 100,000 4G Sites

Earlier this month, on May 8, the Group of Ministers (GoM) granted approval for the deployment of 100,000 sites, paving the way for the rollout of BSNL's 4G network. The responsibility for this massive undertaking lies with the TCS-led consortium, which includes the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) and Tejas Networks.

It is worth noting that Mumbai-based TCS holds a majority stake in Bengaluru-based Tejas Networks, further reinforcing the partnership's potential.

Improving Connectivity and Internet Services

The collaboration between BSNL, TCS, and ITI signifies a pivotal moment in BSNL's efforts to modernize its network infrastructure and meet the growing demands of Indian consumers. With the deployment of 100,000 4G sites, BSNL aims to provide enhanced connectivity and high-speed internet services to customers throughout the country.

This significant development marks a crucial step towards building a connected India and reaffirms BSNL's dedication to providing reliable and affordable high speed communication services across the nation.