Ooredoo Kuwait Announces Integration of NB-IoT Technology Into Its Network



Ooredoo Kuwait, yesterday, announced the successful integration of Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) technology into its network. Ooredoo stated that this achievement firmly establishes its role in adopting NB-IoT and sets an exceptional standard for connectivity and innovation.

Integration of NB-IoT Technology

According to Ooredoo, this solution represents a key addition to Ooredoo's expanding portfolio of IoT connectivity solutions. With this portfolio at its disposal, Ooredoo states that its customers will have the capability to harness the potential of NB-IoT across a broad spectrum of applications, all with a battery life of up to 10 years.

Benefits for Ooredoo Customers

Ooredoo states that this milestone carries significant implications for Ooredoo's customers, diverse vertical industries, the environment, and the nation as a whole.

With the introduction of NB-IoT, Ooredoo asserts that its customers can anticipate more robust and dependable connectivity, extensive reach, and deep indoor coverage for their IoT devices, including smart homes, wearable devices, asset tracking and more. Ooredoo ensures that IoT devices stay connected, even in the most challenging environments.

Advantages

Reliability and security by industry standards, deep indoor coverage, low power consumption, and ultra-low complexity are some of the benefits that Ooredoo Qatar emphasises this development brings to its network.

Ooredoo Kuwait said, "Ooredoo remains dedicated to creating a smarter, more connected, and sustainable future for its customers, the environment, and its beloved country. Ooredoo is thrilled to embark on this journey with NB-IoT, leading the way in harnessing the transformative power of connectivity."