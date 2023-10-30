Ooredoo Kuwait Announces Integration of NB-IoT Technology Into Its Network

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Ooredoo Kuwait has successfully integrated Narrowband Internet of Things technology into its network, offering customers more robust connectivity, extensive reach, deep indoor coverage, and long battery life for IoT devices.

Highlights

  • Ooredoo Kuwait is the first telecom operator in Kuwait to integrate NB-IoT into its network.
  • NB-IoT offers a number of advantages over other IoT technologies.
  • Ooredoo Kuwait's NB-IoT integration will enable its customers to deploy a wide range of IoT applications.

Follow Us

Ooredoo Kuwait Announces Integration of NB-IoT Technology Into Its Network
Ooredoo Kuwait, yesterday, announced the successful integration of Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) technology into its network. Ooredoo stated that this achievement firmly establishes its role in adopting NB-IoT and sets an exceptional standard for connectivity and innovation.

Also Read: Sateliot Partners With Comfone to Extend 5G IoT Satellite Connectivity Worldwide




Integration of NB-IoT Technology

According to Ooredoo, this solution represents a key addition to Ooredoo's expanding portfolio of IoT connectivity solutions. With this portfolio at its disposal, Ooredoo states that its customers will have the capability to harness the potential of NB-IoT across a broad spectrum of applications, all with a battery life of up to 10 years.

Benefits for Ooredoo Customers

Ooredoo states that this milestone carries significant implications for Ooredoo's customers, diverse vertical industries, the environment, and the nation as a whole.

Also Read: Ooredoo Kuwait Tests Advanced 5G Technology with 2CC CA

With the introduction of NB-IoT, Ooredoo asserts that its customers can anticipate more robust and dependable connectivity, extensive reach, and deep indoor coverage for their IoT devices, including smart homes, wearable devices, asset tracking and more. Ooredoo ensures that IoT devices stay connected, even in the most challenging environments.

Advantages

Reliability and security by industry standards, deep indoor coverage, low power consumption, and ultra-low complexity are some of the benefits that Ooredoo Qatar emphasises this development brings to its network.

Also Read: Ooredoo Oman Prepares for 3G Phase-Out, Future-Proofs Smart IoT Devices

Ooredoo Kuwait said, "Ooredoo remains dedicated to creating a smarter, more connected, and sustainable future for its customers, the environment, and its beloved country. Ooredoo is thrilled to embark on this journey with NB-IoT, leading the way in harnessing the transformative power of connectivity."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

DIMAK :

Already working in Delhi NCR and Mumbai circles. But it only works if both the caller and receiver are on…

Reliance Jio Testing 5G VoNR With 5G Core Using 4G…

Faraz :

Pata nahi ye Vo5G/ViNR kab tak aayega.

Reliance Jio Testing 5G VoNR With 5G Core Using 4G…

Suman Dutta :

Agreed.

Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

DGupta :

Key Question: Does this upgraded airfiber router use mmwave 5G bands? Both Jio and Airtel have a ton of spare…

First Look at Upgraded Airtel Xstream AirFiber from IMC 2023

Faraz :

*Unlimited 5G for 84 days in 449 vs 799 per month.

Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments