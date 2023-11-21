Batelco Launches Large-Scale Deployment of IPv6 in Bahrain

The deployment of IPv6 will pave the way for a more efficient, secure, and future-proof internet experience for Batelco’s customers as the world becomes increasingly connected.

Highlights

  • Batelco is pioneering IPv6 deployment in Bahrain, ensuring future-proof internet capabilities.
  • Addressing the growing demand for IoT and digital products.
  • IPv6 offers enhanced efficiency, security, and network performance over its predecessor.

Batelco Launches Large-Scale Deployment of IPv6 in Bahrain
Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company) announced on Monday that it has launched Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6), paving the way for a more efficient internet experience for its customers. The telecom company stated that the upgrade from IPv4 is a key step to keep pace with the continuously growing demand for IoT (Internet of Things) and digital products.

Also Read: Tunisie Telecom Announces Transition to IPv6 Protocol




IPv6 for Enhanced Connectivity

Batelco noted that the limited availability of IPv4 addresses may impact future technological expansion as the world becomes increasingly connected. IPv4, developed in the early 1980s, allows for a total of approximately 4 billion unique IP addresses worldwide.

"The introduction of IPv6, with almost limitless addresses available, will serve to support emerging technologies and ensure that every device can have a unique IP address, enabling future growth in the number of connected devices of all kinds," the official release said.

IPv6 Deployment in Bahrain

Commenting on the deployment, Batelco said, "We are proud that Batelco is launching the biggest deployment of IPv6 in Bahrain, helping to position the Kingdom amongst the highest in the technology adoption rate in the region. The implementation of IPv6 will improve efficiency, security and network performance over its predecessor IPv4."

Also Read: Batelco Launches Mobile Peering Service in MENA Region

"The deployment of IPv6 supports the acceleration of Bahrain's digital transformation and economy and is a significant milestone positioning the Kingdom as an advanced digital hub in the region," the company added.

