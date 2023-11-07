Batelco Launches Mobile Peering Service in MENA Region



Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company) has introduced "Mobile Peering," a service available on Manama IX (MN-IX) for for platform members, making it the first in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region to provide this service. Batelco says the "Mobile Peering" service is a secure and open interconnecting solution facilitating the exchange of global mobile roaming data between mobile operators and Internet Packet Exchange (IPX) providers.

Advantages of Mobile Peering

Batelco highlighted the many advantages of this service, which include improved network efficiency and reduced latency through direct connections between mobile providers on MN-IX. This direct exchange of mobile traffic with other mobile networks enhances the roaming experience for the mobile operators' end-users, said the company in a statement on Tuesday.

Cost Savings for Users

Furthermore, Batelco said the Mobile Peering service eliminates the need to pay a third party to carry mobile data traffic, resulting in overall cost savings that can be passed on to end-users, leading to more competitive mobile roaming data plans.

Batelco says it remains committed to diversifying and expanding its service portfolio to meet the evolving needs of its customers. With its vision for Manama-IX, Batelco intends to become a leading IX in the MENA region and to contribute to the development of Internet connectivity services across the region.