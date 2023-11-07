Zain Kuwait Showcases 5G New Calling Capabilities



Zain Kuwait has showcased the capabilities of its network for the rollout of 5G New Calling (5GNC) after successfully trialing this new technology. This announcement comes just a few days after STC Kuwait announced a successful pilot of 5G New Calling Technology, as reported by TelecomTalk. In an official release, Zain Kuwait highlighted the company's participation at the GSMA's New Calling Summit 2023 in Paris to demonstrate these capabilities.

5GNC Introduction

According to the telco, 5GNC is a 5G network capability that leverages the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) to enhance basic calls with all-new features, such as voice and video recognition, instant live translation, and interactive calling features.

Zain claims to be the only operator from the MENA region hosted by the GSMA to showcase 5GNC to the global telecom community. The company showcased the readiness of its infrastructure for the upcoming commercial rollout of 5G NC.

Zain has also collaborated with major industry leaders to publish a whitepaper that offers an overview of 5GNC, its use cases, the standardisation progress to support it, proof of concepts and pre-commercial trials, and other related details.

Immersive and Interactive Communication

5GNC is expected to revolutionise the way people communicate, both personally and professionally. With its advanced features, 5GNC can make calls more immersive, interactive, and efficient. For example, 5GNC can be used to provide real-time translation services, display visual options on the call screen, and even allow users to interact with menus to solve their inquiries faster and more efficiently.

In its press release, Zain Kuwait noted, "5GNC enhances basic calls with all-new capabilities and works for both voice and video calls directly over the network without using data services. The advancement introduces ultra-HD, intelligent, and interactive calling features on the native call screen without the need for any additional or external apps."

"Users can make voice or video calls using 5GNC and enjoy rich intelligence features not available in traditional calls, such as voice and video recognition, instant live translation in real-time during the call, inclusion of fun avatars and filters to video calls, and more."

5GNC Transforms Customer Service

Zain highlighted specific benefits provided by 5GNC for companies offering customer service hotlines. 5GNC can be used to display visual options on the native call screen without requiring any external apps, providing customers with the convenience of interacting with menus to resolve their inquiries more quickly and efficiently. 5GNC also creates new opportunities for enterprises to engage with their customers by enabling them to conduct business transactions through calls.

Zain Kuwait Launch of Vo5G

Zain was the first operator to commercially launch 5G services in 2019. Zain Kuwait introduced Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) in May 2022, claiming to be the first telecom operator globally to launch Vo5G with nationwide coverage in all areas of Kuwait. Zain says it continues to invest in its 5G infrastructure heavily, achieving the highest speeds and best operational efficiency levels over its networks.