OnePlus 12R Up for Refunds, But Should You Really Take it?

OnePlus 12R, a phone recently launched alongside the OnePlus 12 is now up for refunds. This is due to a major blunder that OnePlus made while listing the device on its website. So what happened? OnePlus listed the 256GB variant of the smartphone with UFS 4.0 storage on its website, while the truth was that it comes with UFS 3.1.









Before the mistake could be corrected, many users ordered and received their OnePlus 12R with 256GB internal storage. To address this, OnePlus President and COO, Kinder Liu said, "If you have received a OnePlus 12R 256GB variant and want to discuss the situation with the file system type on your phone, please contact Customer Service through your usual channel. They will be able to discuss the next steps with you, up to and including a refund until 16th March, 2024."

Should You Go for the Refund?

To be honest, the OnePlus 12R is a premium device, with or without the UFS 4.0 storage. The UFS 3.1 that you see on the phone is also there in the OnePlus 11, which was blazing fast. Further, you need to ask yourself this, did you really buy the phone for UFS 4.0 storage or did you buy it for the overall experience that the OnePlus 12R promises?

With my initial usage of the phone (full review will be out soon), I want to tell you that the device is good enough, and frankly, most consumers don't care whether it is UFS 3.1 or UFS 4.0. Users just want their phone to be smooth and fast and give them the value of their money spent.

While OnePlus made a major mistake, it is also for you to decide whether it really affects you or not. For most, it wouldn't affect them, and thus, spending your energy to go for a refund and then ordering another phone would be just not worth it. However, if you are in that category of people, who purchased the phone just for the UFS 4.0 storage, well, then here you have a solution from OnePlus.