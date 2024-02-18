OnePlus 12R Up for Refunds, But Should You Really Take it?

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

To be honest, the OnePlus 12R is a premium device, with or without the UFS 4.0 storage. The UFS 3.1 that you see on the phone is also there in the OnePlus 11, which was blazing fast.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 12R, a phone recently launched alongside the OnePlus 12 is now up for refunds.
  • OnePlus listed the 256GB variant of the smartphone with UFS 4.0 storage on its website, while the truth was that it comes with UFS 3.1.
  • While OnePlus made a major mistake, it is also for you to decide whether it really affects you or not.

Follow Us

oneplus 12r up for refunds but should

OnePlus 12R, a phone recently launched alongside the OnePlus 12 is now up for refunds. This is due to a major blunder that OnePlus made while listing the device on its website. So what happened? OnePlus listed the 256GB variant of the smartphone with UFS 4.0 storage on its website, while the truth was that it comes with UFS 3.1.




Before the mistake could be corrected, many users ordered and received their OnePlus 12R with 256GB internal storage. To address this, OnePlus President and COO, Kinder Liu said, "If you have received a OnePlus 12R 256GB variant and want to discuss the situation with the file system type on your phone, please contact Customer Service through your usual channel. They will be able to discuss the next steps with you, up to and including a refund until 16th March, 2024."

Read More - OnePlus 12R and Buds 3 Now Available in India, Check Offers

Should You Go for the Refund?

To be honest, the OnePlus 12R is a premium device, with or without the UFS 4.0 storage. The UFS 3.1 that you see on the phone is also there in the OnePlus 11, which was blazing fast. Further, you need to ask yourself this, did you really buy the phone for UFS 4.0 storage or did you buy it for the overall experience that the OnePlus 12R promises?

Read More - OnePlus 13 to Feature a Fresh Design

With my initial usage of the phone (full review will be out soon), I want to tell you that the device is good enough, and frankly, most consumers don't care whether it is UFS 3.1 or UFS 4.0. Users just want their phone to be smooth and fast and give them the value of their money spent.

While OnePlus made a major mistake, it is also for you to decide whether it really affects you or not. For most, it wouldn't affect them, and thus, spending your energy to go for a refund and then ordering another phone would be just not worth it. However, if you are in that category of people, who purchased the phone just for the UFS 4.0 storage, well, then here you have a solution from OnePlus.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

Damn what ,is it actually an “EGO” thing? Order bol diya toh* BSNL:Hain? Humko order aise kaise??????

BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Rupesh :

The word order don't go well with BSNLEU. So Govt played it safe by "asking" them or else there would…

BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Shivraj Roy :

"asked' not ordered.

BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Faraz :

BSNL will not Launch 4G in December 2024 as they will be privatised by that time. Vi will be completely…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

True Vi has 4G plus network in Mumbai ,most of the time there 4G is better than Jio and Airtel…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments